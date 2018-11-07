Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 07 Kasım 2018 13:00:55 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Karısı ile Kardeşini Cinsel İlişkiye Girerken Yakaladı

Evde uyurken sevişme sesleriyle uyanan öfkeli koca, kardeşi ve karısını ilişkiye girerken yakaladı. Evdeki silahı ele geçiren öfkeli koca, kardeşi ve karısını öldürdü

Karısı ile Kardeşini Cinsel İlişkiye Girerken Yakaladı

Olay Rusya'nın Ufa şehrinde yaşayan Kirkunov, karısı Olga Sukhanova ile kardeşi Evgeny'yi ailecek akşam yemeği yedikten sonra  uyuyan Kirkunov, gece uyanan seslerle yan odaya doğru giderek karısı Olga Sukhanova ile kardeşi Evgeny'yi cinsel ilişkiye girerken yakaladı. Gözü dönen koca, Evdeki otomatik silahı eline alarak, İlk kardeşiyle yatan karısını vuran öfkeli koca daha sonra kaçmaya çalışan kardeşini hedef aldı ve ev bir anda kan gölüne döndü.
 

Çifte Cinayetten Yargılanacak

Karısını ve kardeş öldürdükten sonra polisi arayarak teslim oldu. Gözaltına alınan koca, çifte cinayetten yargılanacak.


 



