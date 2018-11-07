Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 07 Kasım 2018 10:10:54 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

İlköğretim Okulu’nun Bahçesindeki Büst,Atatürkçülerin Bile Tepkisini Çekti

Bir ilköğretim okulunda Atatürk büstü, Atatürkçülerin bile büyük tepkisini çekti. Haçlı zihniyetinin bir yansıması olarak tasarladığı anlaşılan büstün bir an önce kaldırılması isteniyor.

İlköğretim Okulu'nun Bahçesindeki Büst,Atatürkçülerin Bile Tepkisini Çekti

Ankara, Yenimahalle’de bulunan Barbaros İlköğretim Okulu’nun bahçesindeki büst görenleri hayrete düşürüyor. Burada özellikle çocuklara verilen Subliminal mesajlar içeren büst Kemalistlerin dahi büyük tepkisini çekiyor.


 

 

Sosyal Medyadan da tepki  Yağdı

Sosyal medyada okul bahçesindeki ucubeye büyük tepki gösterilirken, "Bizans’ı özleyen batı aşığı zihniyetin okullara kadar girdiği" yorumları yapılıyor ve "Haçlı mesajı içeren büstün" bir an önce kaldırılması isteniyor.


 
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

