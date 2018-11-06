Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 06 Kasım 2018 19:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Erdoğan, Ak Parti Grup Toplantısında Tatlıses'in Sözlerini Hatırlattı

Ak Parti grup toplantısında konuşan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, İbrahim Tatlıses'in "Oxford vardı da biz mi gitmedik" sözlerini hatırlatıp "Biz oralara bu üniversitelerimizi getirdik ve 75-76 üniversiteden 206'ya çıkardık" dedi.

​Erdoğan, Ak Parti Grup Toplantısında Tatlıses'in Sözlerini Hatırlattı

Cumhurbaşkanı ve AK Parti Genel Başkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan TBMM'deki grup toplantısında gündme dair açıklamalarda bulundu. Eğitim alanında yapılan hizmetleri bir bir anlatan Erdoğan, Urfalı ünlü türkücü İbrahim Tatlıses'in "Oxford vardı da biz mi gitmedik" sözlerini hatırlattı.

 

Tatlıses’in Dostu İbo’nun Sözleri Hatırlatıldı

İbrahim Tatlıses'ten bahsederken "Dostumuz" diye hitap eden Erdoğan, "Bir aralar sağ olsun bir dostumuzun lafı vardı; 'Oxford'u vardı da biz mi okumadık’ diye. Biz işte şimdi bunu yaptık. Biz oralara bu üniversitelerimizi getirdik ve 75-76 üniversiteden 206'ya çıkardık" ifadelerini kullandı.

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Belediye Otobüsünün Çocuğa Çarptığı Olayın Görüntüleri Urfa.com İhbar Hattına Ulaştı
Belediye Otobüsünün Çocuğa Çarptığı Olayın Görüntüleri Urfa.com İhbar Hattına Ulaştı
​Şanlıurfa'da halk otobüsünün çarptığı çocuk yaşamını yitirdi. Olay anına ait görüntüler Urfa.com İhbar Hattına ulaştı.
​Erdoğan, Ak Parti Grup Toplantısında Tatlıses'in Sözlerini Hatırlattı
​Erdoğan, Ak Parti Grup Toplantısında Tatlıses'in Sözlerini Hatırlattı
Ak Parti grup toplantısında konuşan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, İbrahim Tatlıses'in "Oxford vardı da biz mi gitmedik" sözlerini hatırlatıp "Biz oralara bu üniversitelerimizi getirdik ve 75-76 üniversiteden 206'ya çıkardık" dedi.
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
Harran Üniversitesi eski Rektörü Elektrik Elektronik Mühendisi Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın’ın görevinden istifa etmesi nedeniyle boşalan rektörlüğe, Yükseköğretim Kurulu (YÖK), HRÜ İlahiyat Fakültesi Temel İslam Bilimleri Bölümü İslam Hukuku Anabilim Dalı Öğretim üyesi Prof. Dr. Recep Çiğdem’i vekaleten atadı.
​Son Dakika… Şanlıurfa’da Belediye Otobüsünün Çarptığı Çocuk Hayatını Kaybetti
​Son Dakika… Şanlıurfa’da Belediye Otobüsünün Çarptığı Çocuk Hayatını Kaybetti
Şanlıurfa’da Belediye Otobüsün çarptığı çocuk hayatını kaybetti. Olayın meydana geldiği yoldaki fren izleri kazanın bilançosunu gözler önüne serdi.
​Urfa’da 5. Kattan Ölüme Atlayan 14 Yaşındaki Kız Hayatını Kaybetti
​Urfa’da 5. Kattan Ölüme Atlayan 14 Yaşındaki Kız Hayatını Kaybetti
Şanlıurfa'da, 14 yaşındaki Emine Dilvan S. oturdukların binanın 5'inci katından atlayarak intihar etti.
​Son Dakika… Urfa Esnafı Yol Kapatma Eylemi Yaptı
​Son Dakika… Urfa Esnafı Yol Kapatma Eylemi Yaptı
Urfalı esnaflar, iş yerlerinin önüne park ettikleri araçlarının trafik polislerince çekilerek ceza kesilmesini, yol kapatarak protesto etti. Demokrasi Caddesinde meydana gelen esnaf protestosu büyük kalabalık oluşturdu
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Pazartesi günü yapılan Urfaspor Olağan Üstü Kongresinin ardından yeni yönetim kurulunun görev dağılımı yapıldı.
Kuveytli Hayırseverler Bir Okul Daha Yapıyor
Kuveytli Hayırseverler Bir Okul Daha Yapıyor
Şanlıurfa'da Kuveytli hayırseverler tarafından yaptırılacak 30 okuldan, inşaatı tamamlanan ilk okulda Eğitime başlandı.
Urfa'da 14 Yaşındaki Kız, Karşıya Geçmek İsterken Canından Oldu
Urfa'da 14 Yaşındaki Kız, Karşıya Geçmek İsterken Canından Oldu
Urfa’da Emniyet Caddesinde yolun karşı tarafına geçmek isteyen Safiye İşcan otomobilin çarpması sonucu hayatını kaybetti.
Şanlıurfa’nın Akçakale ilçesinde Kaza: 6 Yaralı
Şanlıurfa’nın Akçakale ilçesinde Kaza: 6 Yaralı
Yağmur nedeniyle kayganlaşan yolda önüne aniden çıkan, yayalara çarpmamak için frene basan otomobil sürücüsü, hem yayalara hemde başka bir araca çarptı. Kazada 6 kişi yaralandı
Urfa'da elektrik akımına kapılan kadın hayatını kaybetti
Urfa'da elektrik akımına kapılan kadın hayatını kaybetti
Şanlıurfa’nın Suruç ilçesinde elektrik akımına kapılan kadın hayatını kaybetti.
Urfa'da Feci Ölüm, Elektrik Akımına Kapılıp Can Verdi
Urfa'da Feci Ölüm, Elektrik Akımına Kapılıp Can Verdi
​Şanlıurfa'nın Siverek ilçesinde, kopan elektrik telini bağlamak için çıktığı direkte akıma kapılıp aşağı düşen 39 yaşındaki Ferit Ceylanlı, hayatını kaybetti.
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
​Bana Vahiy Geldi, 11 Kasımda Kıyamet Kopacak Dedi, İstifa Etti
​Bana Vahiy Geldi, 11 Kasımda Kıyamet Kopacak Dedi, İstifa Etti
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Ahmet Hakan AK Parti ve CHP'nin Adaylarını Açıkladı
Ahmet Hakan AK Parti ve CHP'nin Adaylarını Açıkladı
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
18°C / 12°C
Durum
Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
05:25
Güneş
06:48
Öğle
12:16
İkindi
15:04
Akşam
17:31
Yatsı
18:48
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
ANKET
TÜMÜ

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

﻿