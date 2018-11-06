Anasayfa Künye İletişim

​İntihar Etmek İçin Caminin Minaresine Çıkan Şahıs Polisi de İntihara Sürükledi

Restorasyonu süren caminin minaresine çıkan şahıs, bir polis memurunun canını ortaya koyması ile kurtarıldı.

Aydın'ın Köşk ilçesinde sabah saatlerinde yaşanan olayda 28 yaşındaki Anıl D. intihar girişiminde bulundu. Restorasyonu süren Çarşı Camii'nin minaresine çıkan Anıl D.’yi çevredeki vatandaşlar fark etti. 

 

Kalabalığa Tahta Fırlattı

Vatandaşların ihbarı üzerine bölgeye polis, itfaiye ve sağlık ekipleri sevk edildi. Polisin uğraşlarına rağmen minareden indirilemeyen şahıs, aşağıdaki kalabalığın üzerine tahtalar fırlatarak görevlilere zor anlar yaşattı. Psikolojik sorunları olduğu öğrenilen Anıl D. yanına kimseyi yaklaştırmazken, bir saatten fazla bir süre caminin minaresinde ikna edilmeye çalışılan Anıl D.’ye Köşk İlçe Emniyet Amirliğinde görevli bir polis memuru yaklaşmayı başardı.

 

Polisle Beraber İntihara Kalkıştı

Yerden metrelerce yükseklikte canı pahasına şahsı ikna etmeye çalışan polis memuru, Anıl D'yi bir anlık boşluğundan faydalanarak yakalamak istedi. Bu sırada kendisini tutan polis memuruyla birlikte aşağıya atlamak isteyen Anıl D. polisle yaşadığı arbedenin ardından güçlükle etkisiz hale getirildi. Yaşananları görenlerin yürekleri ağızlarına gelirken, minareden itfaiyenin merdivenli aracı ile indirilen Anıl D. sağlık kontrolü için Aydın Devlet Hastanesine kaldırıldı. Anıl D'nin yakınları ise olay sonrası polis memuruna hayati müdahalesi için teşekkür etti.








​İntihar Etmek İçin Caminin Minaresine Çıkan Şahıs Polisi de İntihara Sürükledi
