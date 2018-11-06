Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 06 Kasım 2018 11:55:04 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Son Dakika… Urfa Esnafı Yol Kapatma Eylemi Yaptı

Urfalı esnaflar, iş yerlerinin önüne park ettikleri araçlarının trafik polislerince çekilerek ceza kesilmesini, yol kapatarak protesto etti. Demokrasi Caddesinde meydana gelen esnaf protestosu büyük kalabalık oluşturdu

Birkaç gün önce Urfa.com Haber Sitemizde yayınladığımız kaldırım işgali haberinden sonra yetkililer duruma el atarak, kaldırıma park eden araçlara bir bir ceza yazmaya başladı. Konu ile ilgili yapılan çalışmada; Şanlıurfa polisi, esnafların iş yerlerinin önüne park ettikleri araçları çekerek ceza yazmaya başladı. Duruma kızan vatandaşlar ise yolu trafiğe kapattı. 

 

Esnaf Caddede Eylem Yaptı

Demokrasi  Caddesi'nde iş yeri olan 30 küsur esnaf, işyerlerine mal indirdikleri araçlarına sürekli ceza kesildiğinden dert yakınarak durumu protesto etmek için toplandı. 


 

Beton Bariyerlerle Yol Trafiğe Kapandı

Kaldırım kenarlarına araçların park etmesini engellemek için konulan beton bariyerleri yolun ortasına çekerek ulaşımı engelleyen esnaflar, yedikleri cezalardan dolayı iş yapamaz hale geldiklerini ifade ettiler. Yolun kapanmasından sonra uzun süre gram ilerlemeyen trafik kalabalıklaşınca sürücüler durumu polise ihbar ederek, şikayette bulundular. Polis ekiplerinin çabaları sonucu esnaf sakinleşerek yolu trafiğe tekrar açtı. Polislerin iknasından sonra kendilerine yardımcı olacakları konusunda söz alan esnaflar polisin de yardımıyla, beton bariyerleri kaldırarak, yolu yeniden ulaşıma açtı.


