Bu haber 06 Kasım 2018 08:53:46 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Tayzesi, 2 Yaşındaki Yeğenini 5. Kattan Attı

Teyzesi tarafından 5 katlı bir evin balkonundan atıldığı iddia edilen 2 yaşındaki kız çocuğu, ağır yaralandı.

​Tayzesi, 2 Yaşındaki Yeğenini 5. Kattan Attı

2 yaşındaki Zümra'yı teyzesi 5. katın balkonundan attı. Yaşam mücadelesi veren Zümra Ankara'ya sevk edildi.

 

2 Yaşındaki Çocuğu Balkondan Attı

Olay, Kırklareli’nin Selim Özer Mahallesi Şehit P. Cevdet Ocak Caddesi'nde meydana geldi. İddiaya göre, psikolojik sorunları olduğu ileri sürülen 18 yaşındaki S.E. 2 yaşındaki Zümra Işık'ı yatağından alarak oturdukları 5. kattaki evin balkonundan attı. 

 

Küçük Çocuğun Hayati Tehlikesi Var

Durumun komşular tarafından fark edilmesi üzerine olay yerine 122 Acil Sağlık Ekipleri yönlendirildi. sağlık ekiplerinin olay yerindeki ilk müdahalesinin ardından Kırıkkale Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Hastanesine kaldırılan çocuk, yapılan müdahalenin ardından Ankara'ya götürülerek Dr. Sami Ulus Kadın Doğum, Çocuk Sağlığı ve Hastalıkları Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesine sevk edildi. 

 

Engelli Olduğu Söylenen Teyze Gözaltına Alındı

2 yaşındaki Zümra'nın hayati tehlikesinin devam ettiği öğrenilirken, olay yerine gelen Kırıkkale İl Emniyet Müdürlüğü Asayiş Şubesi ekipleri, S.E.’yi gözaltına alındı.

 

Balkondan Attıktan Sonra Kucağına Almış

Olaydan sonra basına konuşan bir komşu, "Geldiğimde çocuk teyzenin kucağındaymış. Hemen aldık yere yatırdık çocuğu, sarsılmasın diye. Bazı yerlerinde kırıklar varmış. Ankara'ya göndermişler. Şimdi Ankara'dan gelecek haberi bekliyoruz. Engelli bir teyzesi var, o attı diyorlar. Yine de kesin bir sonuç yok" diye konuştu. 


