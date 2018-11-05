Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 05 Kasım 2018 21:00:44 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Harran'lı Bunu Hak Etmiyor

Haranda yağmurun yağması vatandaşları olumsuz yönde etkiledi

Harran'lı Bunu Hak Etmiyor

Şanlıurfa’nın Harran ilçesinde yağmur suyunun yollarda birikmesi, vatandaşları isyan ettirdi. Harran'da dün akşam saatlerinde başlayan ve aralıksız yarım saat yağan şiddetli yağmur yollarda yağmur suyunun birikmesi hayatı felç etti. Vatandaşlar öfkelerini sosyal medya üzerinden duyurdu.Dünyanın en eski Üniversitesinin olduğu Harran köy görünümünü aldı. Vatandaşlar Harran Belediyesine tepkili. Yerel secimlerin yakın olduğu bu süreçte  Harran belediyesi Ak Partiye oy kaybettirecek.


 
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

