Bu haber 05 Kasım 2018 08:45:01 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Halfeti'de Meydana Gelen Kazada 1 Ölü

Şanlıurfa’nın Halfeti ilçesinde arkadan traktöre çarpan motosiklet sürücüsü Erdal Karakaya hayatını kaybetti

Halfeti'de Meydana Gelen Kazada 1 Ölü

Olay Şanlıurfa'nın Halfeti ilçesinde yukarı Göklü Mahallesinde akşam saatlerinde  Meydana geldi. Erdal Karakaya plakasız motosikletiyle ilerlerken, İ. T.´nin kullandığı 27 ST 216 plakalı traktöre arkadan çarptı. Çarpmanın etsiyle devrilen motosikletten yola savrularak ağır yaralanan Karakaya çevredekilerin haber vermesi üzerine olay yerine gelen sağlık ekipleri ilk müdahalenin ardından Şanlıurfa'ya getirilerek tedavi altına alınan Erdal Karakaya yapılan tüm müdahalelere rağmen kurtarılamadı.


 
Şanlıurfa’nın Halfeti ilçesinde arkadan traktöre çarpan motosiklet sürücüsü Erdal Karakaya hayatını kaybetti
﻿