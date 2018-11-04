Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 04 Kasım 2018 22:00:01 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Şanlıurfaspor Deplasmanda Tarsus İdmanyurdu'nu 2-0 Mağlup Etti

Bugün Tarsus İdmanyurdu deplasmanında 2-0 galip gelen Urfaspor takımı iki hafta üst üste deplasmanda aldığı 2 galibiyet ve 6 puanla zirveden kopmayarak aradaki makasın açılmasına da izin vermedi.

Maçın başından sonuna kadar üstün oynayan sarı yeşilli ceylanlar karşılaşmanın 12.dakikasında Can Erdem,38.dakikasında Halil ibrahim Tunanın golü ile maçı 2-0 kazandı.

