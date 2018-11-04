Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Meteorolojiden Gelen Bilgilere Göre Son Yılların En Sıcak Sonbaharını Yaşadı

Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğü'nden yapılan açıklamada Son yılların en sıcak sonbaharının yaşandığı Macaristan'da sıcaklık rekor seviyeye yükselerek 21,6 dereceye çıktı.

Macaristan Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğünün yaptığı aç açıklamada, başkent Budapeşte'de hava sıcaklığının son 94 yılın en yüksek sıcaklık seviyesine  ulaşarak, 21,6 dereceye yükseldiği belirtildi.Açıklamada, bugüne kadar yapılan ölçümlerde başkentteki en yüksek sıcaklık oranının 3 Kasım 1924 yılında 20,5 derece ile ölçüldüğü, sıcaklık rekorunun 1 derece ile kırılarak 21,6 derece olarak kayıtlara geçtiği bildirildi.
 

Sıcaklıklar Etkisini Sürdürmeye Devam Ediyor

3 Kasım 1970 yılındaki 23,5 derecelik ülke sıcaklık rekorunun Sarkad kentinde ölçülen 24,4 derece ile kırıldığı kaydedildi.Açıklamada ayrıca, sıcak havanın önümüzdeki günlerde de etkisini sürdüreceği bilgisi paylaşıldı.
 

 
