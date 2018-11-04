Anasayfa Künye İletişim

04 Kasım 2018

Şanlıurfa'da KPSS Adaylarına Ulaşım Kolaylığı Sağlandı

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi (KPSS) girecek adayların sınav giriş belgelerini göstermeleri halinde toplu taşıma araçlarından ücretsiz yararlanabilecekleri bildirildi.

Şanlıurfa'da KPSS Adaylarına Ulaşım Kolaylığı Sağlandı

Şanlıurfa’da,bugün düzenlenecek olan (KPSS ) Ön Lisans Sınavı'na girecek adayların sınav yerlerine daha kolay ulaşabilmesi ve yaşanması muhtemel trafik yoğunluğunun önüne geçebilmek amacıyla toplu taşıma araçları ücretsiz hizmet vereceğini bildirdi. Belediyeden yapılan yazılı açıklamaya göre, sınavın yapılacağı merkezlere ek seferler düzenlenirken, sınava girecek adaylar, sınav giriş belgelerini göstererek ulaşımdan ücretsiz faydalanabilecek.

 

Nihat Çiftçi Vatandaşları Uyardı

Bugün  yapılacak sınav öncesi ulaşım konusunda hazırlıkların tamamlandığını ve tüm ulaşım ekibinin görevinin başında olacağını ifade eden  Nihat Çiftçi, sınav saatleri içerisinde vatandaşların gürültü oluşturabilecek olaylardan uzak durmalarını istedi.


 
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

