Bu haber 03 Kasım 2018 22:39:12 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Feci Ölüm, Elektrik Akımına Kapılıp Can Verdi

​Şanlıurfa'nın Siverek ilçesinde, kopan elektrik telini bağlamak için çıktığı direkte akıma kapılıp aşağı düşen 39 yaşındaki Ferit Ceylanlı, hayatını kaybetti.

İlçeye 45 kilometre uzaklıkta bulunan, Oluklu kırsal mahallesinde elektirk teli koptu. Kopan elektrik telini bağlamak isteyen Ferit Ceylanlı, akımına kapılarak direkten aşağı düşerek ağır yaralandı. 

 

Tüm Müdahalelere Rağmen Kurtarılamadı

Ceylanlı'nın düştüğü fark eden çevredekilerin ihbarı üzerine olay yerine gelen 112 Acil Sağlık ekipleri Ferit Ceylanlı’yı Siverek Devlet Hastanesi'ne sevk ettiler. Ceylanlı, doktorların müdahalelerine rağmen kurtarılamadı. Yaşamını yitiren Ferit Ceylanlı'nın cenazesi hastane morguna kaldırılırken, kesin ölüm nedeninin belirlenmesi için Şanlıurfa Adli Tıp Kurumu'na gönderildi. Olayla ilgili soruşturma başlatıldı. 


Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

