Bu haber 03 Kasım 2018 12:45:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Sağ Yakalanan Teröristtin Üzerinden Çıktı, Büyükşehirlere Saldırı Planı Yapacaklardı

Büyükşehirlerde eylem hazırlığında olan PKK’nın Diyarbakır’da sağ olarak yakalanan teröristinin üzerinden çıkan deodorant kutusunda patlayıcı çıktı.

Diyarbakır’da önceki gün düzenlenen operasyonda sağ olarak ele geçirilen ve büyükşehirlerde eylem hazırlığında oldukları ortaya çıkan teröristlerin üzerinden çıkan deodorant kutusunda patlayıcı olduğu bilgisi edinildi.
 

Büyükşehirlerde Eylem Hazırlığındaydılar

Diyarbakır Valiliği konu ile ilgili yaptığı açıklamada, İl Jandarma Komutanlığı tarafından yapılan istihbari çalışmalar sonucunda, başta Diyarbakır ili olmak üzere Büyükşehirlerde eylem yapmak üzere ülkeye gelen 3 bölücü terör örgütü mensubunun 1 Kasım 2018 tarihinde Dicle ilçesinde sağ olarak yakalandıkları belirtildi. 

 

Deodorant Kutusuna Yerleştirilmiş Patlayıcı Ele Geçirildi

Açıklamada, ‘’Üzerlerinde bulunan, 1 adet AK-47 Kaleşnikof piyade tüfeği, 4 adet el bombası, 2 adet saat, 48 adet fünye, 1 adet avo metre, 1 adet el dürbünü, 2 adet cep telefonu, 3 adet sim kart, 5 adet entegre düzeneği, ayrıca deodorant kutusu içerisine yerleştirilmiş 1 adet plastik patlayıcı ve örgütsel dokümanlar ile birlikte sağ olarak ele geçirilmiştir. Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığının talimatı doğrultusunda adli işlemlere başlanılmış olup, delil niteliğine haiz olan silah, mühimmat ve diğer malzemeler muhafaza altına alınmış, 4 adet el bombası ve 1 adet plastik patlayıcı, Patlayıcı Madde İmha Timi marifetiyle emniyetli şekilde imha edilmiştir. Bölgemizde yaşayan vatandaşlarımızın huzur ve güvenliğinin sağlanması ve teröristle mücadele kapsamında yürütülen operasyonlara artan bir azim ve kararlılıkla devam edilmektedir’’ denildi.

