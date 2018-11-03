Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza, Çiftçi Kepçenin Altında Kaldı

Şanlıurfa'da pamuk toplayan bir çiftçinin üzerine traktör kepçesi düştü. Çiftçi, feci kazada hayatını kaybetti.

Şanlıurfa'nın Siverek ilçesine bağlı Kalfalar Mahallesi’nde pamuk hasadı yapmak için tarlaya giden 36 yaşındaki Ali Kaya isimli çiftçinin üzerine traktör kepçesi düştü.
 

Genç Çiftçi Hayatını Kaybetti

Ağırlığın altında kalan Kaya’yı gören köy sakinlerinden biri 112 Acil Servis Ekiplerine haber verdi. Ağır yaralanan Kaya, ekipler tarafından Mehmet Akif İnan Devlet Hastanesine kaldırıldı. 36 yaşındaki genç çiftçi doktorların yapılan tüm müdahalelere rağmen kurtarılamadı.

 
