Bu haber 02 Kasım 2018 10:49:40 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Din Şarlatanları Çoğalıyor! Rüyamda Allah’ı Görürüm Dedi

TRT1 ekranlarında yayınlanan 'Pelin Çift ile Gündem Ötesi' programında ilginç konuşmalar yaşandı. Programa konuk olan Doç. Dr. Teyfur Erdoğdu, "Ben çok fazla rüyamda peygamberi, Allah'ı ve Kabe'yi görürüm, bir gün odaya bir geldim Kabe örtüsü var." diyerek tepki topladı.

​Din Şarlatanları Çoğalıyor! Rüyamda Allah'ı Görürüm Dedi

TRT1 ekranlarında yayınlanan "Pelin Çift ile Gündem Ötesi" programına konuk olan Doç. Dr. Teyfur Erdoğdu, tartışmalı açıklamalara sebep oldu. Erdoğdu, "Ben çok fazla rüyamda peygamberi, Allah'ı ve Kâbe'yi görürüm, bir gün odaya bir geldim Kâbe örtüsü var." dedi.

 

Rüyamda Peygamberleri ve Allah’ı görürüm

Erdoğdu konuşmasında, " ben çok fazla rüyamda peygamberi, Allah'ı ve Kâbe'yi görürüm, bir gün odaya bir geldim Kâbe örtüsü var" dedi. "Allah'ı çok görürüm" diyen Erdoğdu, "Üniversitedeki odaya geldim, Kâbe örtüsünün parçası var masaya bırakılmış" diyerek, "çok ilginç" diyerek insanların dini duygularını sömürme yoluna gitti.

 

İzleyiciler Tepki Gösterdi

Konuşmaları karşısında şaşkına dönen izleyiciler, peygamberlerin bile bu tarz gafilce bir söz kullanmadıklarını ifade ederek, onlar Allah’ı gördüklerinde baygınlık geçirdiklerini ifade etti. İzleyiciler, Erdoğdu’nun konuşmalarına tepki gösterdikleri kadar program sunucusuna da tepki gösterdiler.

 

Daha Önce De Tartışma Yaratmıştı

Daha önce katıldığı bir televizyon programında,"Paradolia denilen bir hastalık var. Bulutları Hz. İsa'ya benzetmek, domatesi kestik içinden Haç çıktı. Türkiye'de insanlar Ayvalık'a gidiyorlar, bir dağ var o dağın silueti Mustafa Kemal Atatürk'ü andırıyormuş, bu bir psikolojik hastalık" sözleriyle gündeme gelmişti. 
