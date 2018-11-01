Anasayfa Künye İletişim

01 Kasım 2018

Sokak ortasında Dehşet Saçtı :1 kişi Bıçaklandı

kız kardeşiyle görüştüğünü öğrenenince bir kişiyi sokak ortasında bıçakladı. Olay anı güvenlik kameraları tarafından da kaydedildi.

Sokak ortasında Dehşet Saçtı :1 kişi Bıçaklandı

Olay Antalya’nın Manavgat ilçesine Demokrasi Bulvarında  yaşandı. Bir işyerinin güvenlik kamerasına yansıyan olayda, Eren K. Kız kardeşiyle görüştüğünü öğrenen M.A ‘la kısa bir konuşma yapmasının ardından elindeki bıçakla M.A.’yı baldırından yaraladı. Olay anında yoldan geçen bir vatandaş Eren.K.’yi uzun bir uğraşın ardından ikna ederken, bıçaklanmış halde yerde yatan M.A.’ya ilk yardım müdahalesi yaparak polise ve 112 sağlık ekiplerine  haber verdiler.

 

Olaydan Sonra Kaçtı

Olayın yerinden  kaçan E.K. Manavgat Emniyet Müdürlüğü Asayiş Büro Amirliği ekiplerince kısa sürede yakalandı. Eren.K. emniyetteki sorgusunun ardından çıkarıldığı mahkeme tarafından tutuklanarak Alanya Cezaevine gönderildi.


 
