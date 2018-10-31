Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 31 Ekim 2018 15:30:08 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Suruç Sınırında Operasyon, PKK’nın Kobani Mevzileri Patlatıldı

Şanlıurfa sınır hattından Suriye'nin Ayn el Arap bölgesinde PYD/PKK'lı teröristlere yönelik operasyon düzenlendi. Düzenlenen operasyonda yapılan obüs atışlarında 4 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi, 6 terörist yaralandı.

Suruç Sınırında Operasyon, PKK'nın Kobani Mevzileri Patlatıldı

Şanlıurfa’nın Suruç İlçesine yakın bölgede PYD/PKK'lı teröristlere yönelik operasyon düzenlendi. Edinilen bilgilere göre, Kobani bölgesinde bulunan terör örgütü PYD/PKK’nın mevzileri obüs bataryaları ile yerle bir edildi.
 

Suruç Bölgesinde Operasyon

Yapılan operasyonda bölgedeki mevziler Top atışlarıyla vuruldu. Operasyon sonunda verilen bilgilerde PYD/PKK'lı 4 terörist etkisiz hale getirildiği, 6 teröristin ise yaralandığı öğrenildi.

 
