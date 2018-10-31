Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 31 Ekim 2018 09:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Birecik Belediye Başkanı Pınarbaşı, Giderayak Ne Götürürüm Peşinde

​Birecik’te sahteciliğin, rantın, yolsuzluğun ardı arkası kesilmek bilmiyor. Belediye Başkanı Faruk Pınarbaşı, yeni bir iddianın daha gündemine oturdu. Sağdan verip soldan alan Pınarbaşı ile ilgili ortaya atılan iddia ise, kendi tesisinden verdiği yemeklerin parasını, belediyeye başka tesisten verilmiş gibi göstermesi oldu.

Birecik Belediye Başkanı Faruk Pınarbaşı, yolsuzluk haberleriyle gündemden düşmüyor. Yapılan son iddialarda, Birecikspor’un yemek ihtiyacı Belediye Başkanı Pınarbaşı2nın sahibi olduğu Pınarbaşı Tesislerinden karşılanıyor. Birecikspor kadrosu yemekleri Pınarşı Tesislerinden yemesine rağmen, fatura başka bir tesis adına kesiliyor ve belediyeden tahsis ediliyor.

 

Başka İllerde Kesilen Faturalar, Gider Olarak Gösteriliyor

Edinilen bilgilerde, “Pınarbaşı kendi tesisinde verdiği yemeğin parasını alabilmek için, Birecikspor taraftarlarının bu yemekleri Antep ve Maraş’ta yemişler gibi gösteriyor. Bu illerden kesilen faturalar, belediye muhasebesinde gider olarak gösteriliyor” İfadelerine rastlandı.

 

Bu İddia Suç Sayılmalıdır

Bu iddiaları basın ile paylaşan vatandaş; “Beyt-ül mal vurguncularının servetlerine servet katmak, için akıl almaz hile ve ayak oyunlarına dur! diyecek merci derhal görevini yapmalı. Bu iddiayı suç duyurusu saymalıdır...” dedi.
