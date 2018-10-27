Anasayfa Künye İletişim

​Tatlıses Fena Patladı, Herkes Terbiyesiz Olmuş

Yaşadığı kaza sonucu Yoğun bakımda olan Mehmet Ali Erbil’i ziyaret eden İbrahim Tatlıses, çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu.

Mehmet Ali Erbil’in yaşadığı kaza sonrası yoğun bakım ünitesinde yatması sebebiyle hastaneye ziyarette bulunan İbrahim Tatlıses sitem etti. “Beni zaten iki kişi arıyor; Hülya Avşar ve Sibel Can. Bunlar benim gerçek dostum, diğerleri sevmediğim tipler. Herkes çok terbiyesiz olmuş.'' diyen Tatlıses sitemde bulundu.
 

Kimseye İhtiyacım Yok

Açıklamalarına devam eden İbrahim Tatlıses; ''Kimseye ihtiyacım yok ama insan yalandan da olsa bir hâl hatır sorar.'' Dedi. Tatlıses, Erbil için “Mehmet Ali çok eski dostumdur. Allah’ım onu bize bağışlasın. Zaten güzel haberlerini de aldık. Ayağa kalkacak ve aramıza katılacak” ifadelerini kullandı.

 

Erbil’in Durumu İyi

Öte yandan yapılan açıklamada Mehmet Ali Erbil’in durumunun iyi olduğunu belirten doktorlar, Erbil’in akşam saatlerinde yoğun bakımdan çıkacağının müjdesini verdi.


