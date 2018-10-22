Polisi Binlerce Kez Aradı, Hakkında 5 yıl Hapis İsteniyor

Kamu Faaliyetini Engelliyor

Binlerce Aramada İhbar Tespit Edilmedi

İstanbul Bayrampaşa'da yaşayan 55 yaşındaki Şeref Can isimli bir vatandaşın bir yıl boyunca 155 Polisİmdat Çağrı Merkezi'ni binlerce kez aradı.Kayıtlarda defalarca aradığı görünen Şeref Can, 1 yıl boyunca tam 45 bin 210 kez 155 Polis İmdat hattını 45 bin 210 kez aradı. Şeref Can hakkında kamu faaliyetini engelleme suçundan 5 yıl hapis istendi.Can, personel moral ve motivasyonunu lüzumsuz konuşmalarla meşgul ettiği gerekçesiyle Muhabere Elektronik Şube Müdürlüğü'ne ihbar edildi. Hazırlanan raporda Can'ın 15.05.2017 ile 15.05.2018 arasında çok sayıda arama yaptığı, herhangi bir ihbarda bulunmadığı ortaya çıktı.