Bu haber 16 Ekim 2018 17:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Seyir Halindeyken Alev Aldı

Şanlıurfa-Mardin karayolunda bir araç, elektrik kontağından çıkan yangınla alev aldı.

Olay, Şanlıurfa-Mardin Karayolunun Çoban Deresi mevkiinde meydana geldi. Alınan bilgiye göre, sürücüsü öğrenilemeyen 63 YE 158 Plakalı otomobil seyir halindeyken alev aldı. Sürücünün ihbarı üzerine olay yerine gelen itfaiye ekipleri yangını, yaklaşık bir saatlik çalışma sonucu söndürdü.


 

Araç Kullanılamaz Hale Geldi

Yangın ardından kullanılamaz hale gelen araçta yapılan incelemede, yangının elektrik kontağından çıktığı bildirildi. Yangında ölen ya da yaralanan olmazken, yangın ile ilgili soruşturma başlatıldı.


