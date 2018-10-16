Urfa'da Virüs Mü Var? 30'dan Fazla Ölüm Endişelendirdi

Ölen Atlara Otopsi yapılmalı

Atlar İntihar Ederek Ölüyorlar

Ayağı Kalkma Zamanı Gelmiştir

Sait Emektar, at ölümlerinin fazla olduğunu söyleyerek “13-14-15 Ekim tarihlerinde Urfa genelinde, özellikle Suruç’ta 30 taneye yakın yarışa hazırlık yapan yarış atlarımız ölmüştür.” dedi.Şanlıurfa’nın Suruç ilçesinde 30’dan fazla at öldü ve at ölümlerinin sebebi bilinmiyor. Bir virüsün etkili olabileceğini tahmini üzerinde duran Urfalı Ses Sanatçısı – At Yetiştiricisi Sait Emektar, ölen atların incelenmeye alınıp otopsisinin yapılması için yetkilileri göreve davet etti.Emektar, 10 gün içerisinde sağlık sorunlarının görüldüğü atların intihar ederek ölümlerine sebep olduklarını dile getirdi. Şanlıurfa’daki hayvan severler ve Şanlıurfa Yarış Atları Başkanı, Şanlıurfa Türkiye Jokey Kulübüne seslenen Emektar; “Bu konu Türkiye Jokey Kulübüne intikal etti mi? Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanlığı’na bu bilgiler ulaştı mı? Hepsinden rica ediyorum. Şanlıurfa’ya gelin ve burada neler oluyor, bu atlar neden ölüyor araştırın” dedi.3 yaşında virüs sebebiyle ölen atının başında açıklama yapan Ses Sanatçısı ve At Yetiştiricisi Sait Emektar, at ölümlerinin araştırılması için seslerini duyurmalarını gerektiğini ifade ederek, “Ayağa kalkma zamanı gelmiştir. Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanlığı bölgeye kendi veterinerlerini göndererek inceleme başlatması gerekiyor. 1 değil 2 değil 30’dan fazla atın ölümünden bahsediyoruz ve bu sayı giderek artıyor.” diyerek yardım çağrısında bulundu.