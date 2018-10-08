Anasayfa Künye İletişim

İki Liseli Genç ​İnternetten Aldıkları Pompalı Tüfekle Dehşet Saçtı

İnternetten sipariş ettikleri tüfek ile bilgisayar üzerinde oynadıkları bir savaş oyununu canlandırmak isteyen iki lise öğrencisi, genç bir kadını yaraladı. Kadının vurulması üzerine aralarında tartışma yaşanan gençlerden Kerem İleri, pompalı tüfek ile Ömer Faruk Karakoç’u vurduktan sonra intihar etti.

Ankara Şentepe’de  yaşanan olayda, ikisi de 2000 doğumlu Mimar Sinan Meslek Lisesi öğrencisi Ömer Faruk Karakoç ile Mehmet Âkif Ersoy Anadolu Lisesi öğrencisi Kerem İleri buluştu. Yanlarına internet üzerinden sipariş vererek aldıkları bir pompalı tüfek ile Müslüm Gürses Parkı’na giden çocukluk arkadaşı gençler, burada sanal ortamda oynadıkları savaş oyunlarını canlandırmak istedi.

 

Parktan Geçen Kadını Yaraladı

Pompalı tüfekten çıkan saçmalardan biri, o sırada parkta bulunan bir kadına isabet etti. Kadın hafif yaralanınca gençler korkarak olay yerinden kaçtı. Kadının vurulması üzerine aralarında tartışma çıkan gençlerden Kerem İleri, pompalı tüfek ile Ömer Faruk Karakoç’u vurduktan sonra aynı tüfekle intihar etti. İki genç de olay yerinde hayatını kaybetti.

 

Polis Soruşturma Başlattı

Pompalı tüfekleri internet üzerinden almışlar. Polisin ilk incelemesinde, İleri’nin internet üzerinden 2 pompalı tüfek sipariş ettiği, tüfeklerin 25 gün önce kargo ile teslim alındığı belirlendi. Asayiş Müdürlüğü ekipleri, pompalı tüfek satan internet sitesi sahipleri ile pompalı tüfeği teslim eden kargo firmasıyla ilgili inceleme başlattı.


 
