Bu haber 06 Ekim 2018 22:23:47 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa’da Aralarında, 1 Milyar $’Lık Yatırım

Yenilenebilir enerji hamlesi ile dışa bağımlılığı sonlandırmayı hedefleyen Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanlığı, ikinci Güneş Enerjisi Santrali ihalesi için çağrıya çıktı. Bu kapsamda Şanlıurfa, Hatay ve Niğde'de güneş enerjisi santrallerinin kurulması amacıyla toplam bin megavat bağlantı kapasiteli üç ayrı ihale yapılacak.

Yenilenebilir enerji hamlesi ile dışa bağımlılığı sonlandırmayı hedefleyen Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanlığı, ikinci Güneş Enerjisi Santrali ihalesi için çağrıya çıktı. Bu kapsamda Şanlıurfa, Hatay ve Niğde'de güneş enerjisi santrallerinin kurulması amacıyla toplam bin megavat bağlantı kapasiteli üç ayrı ihale yapılacak. Buna göre, Şanlıurfa'nın Viranşehir ilçesinde 500 megavat, Hatay'ın Erzin ilçesinde 200 megavat ve Niğde'nin Bor ilçesinde 300 megavat gücünde kullanım hakkı 30 yıl olacak 3 ayrı ihale gerçekleştirilecek. Başvurular, 31 Ocak 2019 tarihine kadar teslim edilecek. Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanı Fatih Dönmez, "1.000 mw'lık güneş enerjisi santralini 1 milyar doların üzerinde bir yatırımla gerçekleştireceğiz" dedi.
Urfa'da Aralarında, 1 Milyar $'Lık Yatırım
