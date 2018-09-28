Anasayfa Künye İletişim

28 Eylül 2018

Tatlıses ve Erçel Anlaşamadı!

Murat Dalkılıç’tan ayrıldıktan sonra birlikte yaşadıkları evden ayrılan Hande Erçel, İdo Tatlıses’in Maslak’taki evine talip oldu.

Oyuncu Hande Erçel, kiralık ev arıyor! Popçu Murat Dalkılıç’la birlikteyken sevgilisinin Beykoz’daki evine taşınan Hande Erçel, ayrılık sonrası apar topar evden çıkmıştı. Bir süreliğine annesinin yanına taşınan güzel oyuncu, bir yandan annesinin sağlık sorunlarıyla yakından ilgilenirken diğer taraftan kendisine kiralık ev bakmaya başladı.

KİRAYI YÜKSEK BULDU

Emlakçıları gezip kendisine uygun ev bakan Hande Erçel, İbrahim Tatlıses ile Derya Tuna’nın oğlu İdo Tatlıses’in Maslak’taki evine hayran kaldı. Maslak’taki evinden tannesi Tuna’nın Zekeriyaköy’deki villasına taşınan İbrahim Tatlıses’in bir rezidanstan 1 milyon TL’ye aldığı lüks daireyi beğenen Hande Erçel, kirasını yüksek bulunca vazgeçti.
 

VİLLAYA TAŞINDI

Maslak’taki rezidansından ayrılan İdo Tatlıses, annesi Derya Tuna’nın Zekeriyaköy’deki villasına taşındı. 
AÇIK KAPI BİR ANNENİN DAHA İMDADINA YETİŞTİ
AÇIK KAPI BİR ANNENİN DAHA İMDADINA YETİŞTİ
Urfalı Çocuk Bayramı Tarlada kutladı, Şiirini Pamuklar İçinde Okudu
Urfalı Çocuk Bayramı Tarlada kutladı, Şiirini Pamuklar İçinde Okudu
Askerler Nasıl Donarak Şehit Oldu?
Askerler Nasıl Donarak Şehit Oldu?
Harran kaymakamı kız Çocukların SesineKkullak Verdi
Harran kaymakamı kız Çocukların SesineKkullak Verdi
