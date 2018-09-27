Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 27 Eylül 2018 09:52:50 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Dünya,Urfa'ya Akın Ediyor!

Ortak Nesiller Entegrasyonu Derneği, aralarında büyükelçilerin de olduğu 5 ülkeden gelen yabancı konuklara Şanlıurfa’da Göbeklitepe’yi gezdirdi

Dünya,Urfa'ya Akın Ediyor!

Ortak Nesiller Entegrasyonu (ONE) Derneği Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Demet Sabancı Çetindoğan ve derneğin Danışma Kurulu Başkanlığını yapan Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, yurt dışından gelen misafirleri ile Göbeklitepe'yi gezdi. Gezide, İsviçre, Vietnam, Singapur, Fransa ve İtalya'dan gelen konuklar katıldı. Heyetin gezisine Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi de eşlik etti. Başkan Çiftçi konuklara, Göbeklitepe'nin 12 bin yıllık tarihin dünyada bilinen en eski tarihi yapı olduğunu söyledi. Gezinin ardından Şanlıurfa'da bulunmaktan mutluluk duyduğunu söyleyen Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, "Beraberimizde Büyükelçiler var. Bazılarımız Göbeklitepe'yi ilk kez görme fırsatı buluyor. Dernek olarak Göbeklitepe hakkında raporlar hazırladık. UNESCO'daki listeye alınması için rapor tuttuk" dedi. Dernek Başkanı Demet Sabancı Çetindoğan ise Göbeklitepe'nin tarihte çok önemli bir yere sahip olduğunu ve ileriki dönemlerde alana çok büyük turist akını beklediklerini dile getirdi.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Kültür
Şanlıurfa'da Yeni Bir Tapınak Keşfedildi,Tanrı Figürleri!
Şanlıurfa'da Yeni Bir Tapınak Keşfedildi,Tanrı Figürleri!
Şanlıurfa'nın Siverek ilçesinde definecilerin kazmaya kalkıştığı alanda gerçekleştirilen Başbük arkeoloji kazılarında Sin Tapınağı olduğu tahmin edilen Yeni Asur Dönemine tarihlenen tapınak bulundu. Merdivenle inilen tapınaktaki 7 adet resim daha önce Türkiye'de benzeri olmayan türde farklı çizimler içeriyor.
Harran Ulu Camii Restore Ediliyor
Harran Ulu Camii Restore Ediliyor
İslam mimarisinin şaheserlerinden biri olarak kabul edilen, Anadolu’nun en eski camisi ünvanına sahip Harran Ulu Camii’nin restorasyon edilerek ziyarete açılması için yapılan ihale aşaması tamamlanarak yüklenici firmaya yer teslimatı yapıldı.
Dünya,Urfa'ya Akın Ediyor!
Dünya,Urfa'ya Akın Ediyor!
Ortak Nesiller Entegrasyonu Derneği, aralarında büyükelçilerin de olduğu 5 ülkeden gelen yabancı konuklara Şanlıurfa’da Göbeklitepe’yi gezdirdi
'Urfa'da Bulunan Göbeklitepe Hakkında, Pek Çok Efsaneler Mevcut'
'Urfa'da Bulunan Göbeklitepe Hakkında, Pek Çok Efsaneler Mevcut'
Göbeklitepe, Türkiye'de tarih turizmi denildiğinde ilk akla gelen yerlerden biri. Şanlıurfa'da bulunan ve neolitik dönemden yapıların yer aldığı bu bölge hakkında hala pek çok efsaneler mevcut.
Göbeklitepe Brüksel'de Tanıtılacak
Göbeklitepe Brüksel'de Tanıtılacak
Türk Araştırma Geliştirme Brüksel Ofisi (TURBO) Direktörü Bülent Bilgiç ve Anadolu Halk Mutfağı Derneği Başkanı Adnan Şahin, Şanlıurfa Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası (ŞUTSO) Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı İ.Halil Peltek'e bir ziyaret gerçekleştirdi.
Göbeklitepe'de Nelere Dikkat Edilmeli?
Göbeklitepe'de Nelere Dikkat Edilmeli?
İlerleyen yıllarda milyonlarca insanın Göbekli Tepe’yi ziyaret edeceğini öngörmek zor değil. Dikkat edilmesi gereken ise, bu ziyaretçilerin alana ve kente tekrar tekrar gelmelerini sağlamak
Balıklıgöl Sonbaharda Bir Başka Güzel
Balıklıgöl Sonbaharda Bir Başka Güzel
'Peygamberler şehri' olarak nitelendirilen Şanlıurfa'da Hazreti İbrahim'in doğup büyüdüğü ve dönemin hükümdarı Nemrut tarafından ateşe atıldığı yer olarak rivayet edilen tarihi Balıklıgöl, sonbahar mevsiminde adeta ziyaretçilerine görsel şölen sunuyor.
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Restorasyonuna Başlandı
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Restorasyonuna Başlandı
800 yıllık geçmişiyle bölgedeki en önemli tarihi yapılardan biri olan Han-El Ba’Rur Kervansarayı’nın restorasyonuna başlandı.
Başkan Peltek “2019, Göbeklitepe Yılı” Olsun
Başkan Peltek “2019, Göbeklitepe Yılı” Olsun
Şanlıurfa Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası (ŞUTSO) Başkanı İ.Halil Peltek, Türkiye’nin 18 ‘inci varlığı olarak UNESCO Dünya Mirası Listesine kaydedilen Göbeklitepe’nin, bölge ve ülke ekonomisine daha fazla katkı sağlaması adına 2019’un “GÖBEKLİTEPE YILI” olarak kabul edilmesini talep etti.
Geçmişten Günümüze Şanlıurfa; Haçlılar, Romalılar, Emeviler…
Geçmişten Günümüze Şanlıurfa; Haçlılar, Romalılar, Emeviler…
Rivayete göre eski Yunanlılar Enoch’un (Enoch=Hermes = İdris Peygamber = Uhnud, bu dört ismin aynı kimse olduğu kabul edilmektedir.) insanlara şehirler kurmayı öğrettiğini ve onun devrinde 180 şehir kurulduğunu, bunların en küçüğünün Urhai veya diğer bir okunuşla Orhay yani Urfa olduğu söylenilmektedir.
Urfa’da Avustralya İzleri, Göbeklitepe ve Aborjinler!
Urfa’da Avustralya İzleri, Göbeklitepe ve Aborjinler!
12 bin yıllık anıt heykel kompleksi Göbeklitepe'de, AAvustralya Aborjinleri'nin kullandığı semboller bulundu. Yapılan keşif, tarihin akışını tamamen değiştirebilir.
Şanlıurfa’lı Genç İş Adamı Enver POLAT’dan Bayram Mesajı
Şanlıurfa’lı Genç İş Adamı Enver POLAT’dan Bayram Mesajı
Şanlıurfa’lı genç iş adamı Enver Polat Kurban Bayramı münasebeti ile kutlama mesaj yayınladı.
AÇIK KAPI BİR ANNENİN DAHA İMDADINA YETİŞTİ
AÇIK KAPI BİR ANNENİN DAHA İMDADINA YETİŞTİ
Urfalı Çocuk Bayramı Tarlada kutladı, Şiirini Pamuklar İçinde Okudu
Urfalı Çocuk Bayramı Tarlada kutladı, Şiirini Pamuklar İçinde Okudu
Askerler Nasıl Donarak Şehit Oldu?
Askerler Nasıl Donarak Şehit Oldu?
Harran kaymakamı kız Çocukların SesineKkullak Verdi
Harran kaymakamı kız Çocukların SesineKkullak Verdi
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
05:18
Güneş
06:41
Öğle
12:16
İkindi
15:10
Akşam
17:38
Yatsı
18:54
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
ANKET
TÜMÜ

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

﻿