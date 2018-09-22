Borçları Yüzünden Babasını Öldürdü

GENÇ ADAM, BORCU YÜZÜNDEN TARTIŞMA YAŞADIĞI BABASINI ÖLDÜRDÜ

KIZ KARDEŞİ, CİNAYETİ İTİRAF ETTİ

Aksaray'da babası ile borcu yüzünden tartışan şahıs, babasını av tüfeğiyle kafasından vurarak öldürdükten sonra kamyonetin kasasına sakladı. Kız kardeşinin olayı itiraf etmesi ile zanlı yakalandı.Olay, Aksaray'ın merkeze bağlı Bağlıkaya beldesinde meydana geldi. Edinilen bilgiye göre, yüklü miktarda borcu olduğu iddia edilen Aziz C. (30), babası Ali C.'nin (50) borcunu öğrenmesi sonucu tartışmaya başladı. Sabah erken saatlerde yaşanan tartışma kısa sürede kavgaya dönüşürken, Aziz C. evde bulunan av tüfeğini alarak kız kardeşi Rukiye C.'nin (28) yanında yakın mesafeden babasının kafasına bir el ateş etti. Baba Ali C. hayatını kaybederken, Aziz C. babasının cansız bedenini kız kardeşini de öldürmekle tehdit ederek bahçelerinde bulunan kamyonetin kasasına taşıyarak sakladı.Akşama kadar Ali C.'yi görmeyen ailenin diğer fertleri, durumdan şüphelenerek aramaya başladı. Her yeri aradıktan sonra bir sonuca ulaşamayan aile fertleri, akşam saatlerinde kamyonetin kasasına malzeme yüklemek isterken Ali C.'nin kanlar içinde cansız bedeni ile karşılaştı. Ne olduğunu anlamayan aile fertleri durumu hemen sağlık ekiplerine bildirdi. Kısa sürede olay yerine gelen 112 Acil Yardım ekipleri, Ali C.'nin öldüğünü belirledi. Olay yerine gelen jandarma ekipleri olayla ilgili geniş çaplı araştırma başlatırken, Rukiye C. olayı itiraf etti. Bunun üzerine jandarma ekipleri Aziz C.'yi yakalayarak gözaltına aldı.