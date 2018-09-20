Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Son Dakika Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Hayatını Kaybetti

TÜRKİYE Büyük Millet Meclisi 26'ncı dönem HDP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili iken 'terör örgütü propagandası yapmak' suçundan hakkında kesinleşmiş mahkeme kararı bulunması üzerine milletvekilliği düşürülen İbrahim Ayhan (50), Irak´ın Erbil kentinde geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu hayatını kaybetti.

Son Dakika Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Hayatını Kaybetti

Irak'ın Erbil kentinde bulunan İbrahim Ayhan, dün gece fenalaşınca hastaneye kaldırıldı. Ancak Ayhan kurtarılamadı. Evli ve 2 çocuk babası Ayhan'ın ölüm haberini doğrulayan eşi Rezan Ayhan, Irak´a giderek cenazeyi alıp, Şanlıurfa'ya getireceğini söyledi.
 

İbrahim Ayhan Kalp Krizi Geçirdi

Ayhan, Şanlıurfa Kapalı Cezaevi'nde 13 mahkumun yanarak öldüğü olay sırasında da kalp krizi geçirerek hastaneye kaldırılmıştı.
 

KCK Davasında Tutuklanmıştı

24'üncü dönemde Şanlıurfa Bağımsız Milletvekili olarak seçilen İbrahim Ayhan, 5 Ekim 2010'da KCK davası kapsamında tutuklanarak cezaevine girdi. Ayhan, 3 Ocak 2014´te Anayasa Mahkemesi´nin tutukluluklarının makul süreyi aştığı ve seçilme haklarının ihlali iddiasıyla yaptıkları başvuruyu haklı bulmasıyla tahliye edildi. 7 Haziran ve 1 Kasım 2015 seçimlerinde HDP'den milletvekili seçilen Ayhan, 'Terör örgütü propagandası yapmak' suçundan hakkında kesinleşmiş mahkeme kararı bulunması üzerine Şubat 2018'de TBMM Genel Kurulu'nda milletvekilliği düşürüldü. Ayhan, 24 Haziran 2018 seçimlerinde partisi tarafından aday gösterilmemişti.
 
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

