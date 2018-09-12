Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 12 Eylül 2018 12:45:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Vakıflar İlköğretim Okulu Ayrı Yönetmelikle Mi Çalışıyor?

Milli eğitim bakanlığının ilköğretimlerde tam gün uygulaması ile birlikte derslik eksiği olan okullarda sınıflar başka okullara kaydırılmaya başladı.

Vakıflar İlköğretim Okulu Ayrı Yönetmelikle Mi Çalışıyor?

Tüm ilköğretim okullarında hizmet puanı en düşük öğretmenden başlayıp sınıflar diğer okullara kaldırılırken, Vakıflar ilköğretim okulu idaresi kendi keyfi uygulamasıyla bu kaydırmaları yaptı.
 

Puanı Az Olan Okulda Kaldı

Sitemize ulaşan öğrenci velileri, “Bizim öğretmenimiz okulun en yüksek hizmet puanına sahip olan öğretmenlerden bir tanesi, kendinden çok daha az hizmet puanına sahip olan öğretmenler okulda kalırken bizim öğretmenimiz ve çocuklarımız başka bir okula gönderiliyor.”

 

Veli Baskısı Mı Var?

Vakıflar İlkokulu Müdürünün kararını sorgulayan veliler, “Diğer tüm ilköğretim okullarında durum tam tersine iken okul müdürünün bu kararı bizleri şaşırttı. Bu kararında mantıklı bir açıklama var mı bilemiyoruz. Bilindiği gibi vakıflar ilköğretim okulu Urfa’nın en elit okullarından biri. Sayın müdür veli baskısından mı böyle bir karar aldı?” dedi

 

İl Milli Eğitim Müdürü Konuyu İncelemeli

Konunun araştırılmasını isteyen veliler, “Diğer okullar en az hizmet puanı olan öğretmenleri yeni okullara gönderirken, Vakıflar İlköğretim Okulu Müdürü bunu 1-2-3-4 sınıflarda tek tek uygulaması ne kadar doğru, yada diğer okulların yaptığı uygulama ne kadar yanlış? Milli eğitim İl Müdürümüz Sayın Şerafettin Turan'ın bu konuda gerekli soruşturmayı yapıp kamuoyunu bilgilendirmesini istiyoruz” ifadelerini kullandı.

 
