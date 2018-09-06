Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 06 Eylül 2018 11:15:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Rabia Meydanı Sizlere Ömür! Bir Bir Dökülmeye Başladı

Rabia meydanına trilyonlar harcanarak yapılan oturma alanlarının malzemeleri bir bir dökülüyor. Meydanda bulunan mermerlerin döküldüğünün göründüğü görüntülerde mermerler tahtalarla ayakta durduruluyor.

Şanlıurfa kent merkezinde yer alan ve Şanlıurfa’nın kalbi konumundaki Rabia Meydanı Büyükşehir Belediyesinin yeni düzenlemesinin ardından vatandaşların kullanımına açılmıştı.
 
 

17 Bin Metrekarelik Alan Harap Oldu

Rabia Meydanı’nda otopark bölümünün su sızdırma tehlikesinin olduğu gerekçesiyle 17 bin metre karelik alanın sökülüp tekrardan yapılması ile meydana yeşil alan ve oturma alanları yapıldı. Şanlıurfa’nın kalbi diye adlandırılan Rabia Meydanında 17 bin metrekarelik alanın yeniden düzenlemesinden sonra çok da fazla dayanamayarak tahrip olmaya başladı.
 
 

Denetim Sıfır

Oturma alanlarının mermerlerinin dökülmeye yüz tuttuğu meydanın halini gören vatandaşlar belediyenin yaptığı işin sağlamlığını eleştirmeye başladı. Oturma alanlarının olduğu bölümde düşen mermerler vatandaşlar tarafından tahta ile tutturuldu. Trilyonlar harcandı ama fazla dayanmadı diyen vatandaşlar, Rabia meydanının yapımı sırasında denetimin olmadığını dile getirerek, taşeronların işi baştan savma yaptıklarını dile getirdi.
Ö-HABER
