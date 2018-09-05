Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Eylül 2018 11:33:48 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Tüm Belediye Çalışanları Bisiklet Kullanacak

Belediye Başkanından muhteşem bir proje. Hem sağlık hem de tasarruf açısından bisiklet kullanımını teşvik etmek amacı ile Kırşehir Belediye Başkanı, sosyal medyadan paylaştığı mesajla tüm belediye çalışanlarının bisiklet kullanacağını duyurdu.

Tüm Belediye Çalışanları Bisiklet Kullanacak

Kırşehir Belediyesi şehiriçi ulaşımda bisiklet kullanımına örnek teşkil etmeyi amaçlayan projeler yürüyor. Kırşehir'in Türkiye'nin bisiklet şehri olması için çalışmalar yürüten belediye, altyapısı tamamlanan yollarda bisiklet yolları yapıyor.
 

Bisikletle Gezen Başkan Görünce Şaşırmasınlar

Şehir yönetimi bisiklet yollarının kentliler tarafından aktif kullanımını sağlamaya yönelik mesajlar paylaşıyor. Kırşehir Belediye Başkanı Yaşar Bahçeci, belediye çalışanlarının bisiklet kullanacağını sosyal medya hesabından  duyurdu: "Bugün itibariyle şehir içinde bisiklet kullanmaya başladık, başkan dahil tüm belediye çalışanları bisiklet kullanacak, çarşıda bisikletle gezen başkan görenler şaşırmasın"

 

Takım Elbise İle Bisiklet Kullanılır Mı?

Başkan Bahçeci sosyal medya hesabından konu ile ilgili en çok aldığı soruya da yer verdi. “Bugün en çok duyduğum söz “takım elbiseyle bisiklete mi binilir” oldu , sizce ne cevap vermeliyim ?” diyerek esprili bir paylaşıma yaptı.

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Urfalı Vekil Hakkında Sert Açıklama; Fitneci!
Urfalı Vekil Hakkında Sert Açıklama; Fitneci!
Bir süre önce tartışmaların odağında olan Saim Tut, sosyal medya hesabından ‘gerçekleri ifşa ediyorum’ ifadesini kullanarak Bilim Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığının kendisine verdiği Danışmanlık belgesini paylaştı.
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi, İşte Yeni Hedef
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi, İşte Yeni Hedef
Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Pakdemirli, "Hedefimiz Cumhuriyetimizin 100. yılında hidroelektrik enerji üretiminde yıllık 135 milyar kilovatsaatlik bir üretimi gerçekleştirmek." dedi.
Tüm Belediye Çalışanları Bisiklet Kullanacak
Tüm Belediye Çalışanları Bisiklet Kullanacak
Belediye Başkanından muhteşem bir proje. Hem sağlık hem de tasarruf açısından bisiklet kullanımını teşvik etmek amacı ile Kırşehir Belediye Başkanı, sosyal medyadan paylaştığı mesajla tüm belediye çalışanlarının bisiklet kullanacağını duyurdu.
Eyyübiye’de Kardeşler Çatıştı, 1 Ölü 1 Yaralı
Eyyübiye’de Kardeşler Çatıştı, 1 Ölü 1 Yaralı
Şanlıurfa’da, dün akşam saatlerinde silahlı çatışma meydana geldi. Kardeşler arasında çıktığı öğrenilen çatışmada 1 kişi ölürken 1 Kişi yaralandı.
Kendi Döviz Bürosuna Sahip Olan Başkan, Döviz Büroları Kapatılsın Dedi
Kendi Döviz Bürosuna Sahip Olan Başkan, Döviz Büroları Kapatılsın Dedi
Milli parayla ticaret önerisinde bulunan Ticaret Odası Başkanı Ömer Gülsoy, "döviz ve dolar Türk literatüründen çıkarılsın" dedi. Öte yandan Gülsoy'un döviz alım satım bürosu sahibi olduğu ortaya çıktı.
Araba Kiralar Gibi Cep Telefonları Da Kiralanacak
Araba Kiralar Gibi Cep Telefonları Da Kiralanacak
Ülkemizde hizmet veren operatörler, fiyatları oldukça yükselen akıllı telefonlar için kiralama modelini uygulamaya başlayacak. Tüketiciler bu modelle, tıpkı otomobil kiralar gibi cep telefonu kiralayabilecekler.
HARÜSEM İle İmzalar Atıldı
HARÜSEM İle İmzalar Atıldı
Harran Üniversite Sürekli Eğitim Merkezi HARÜSEM ile Şanlıurfa İl Milli Eğitim Müdürlüğü arasında birlikte meslek eğitimleri ve sertifika programları düzenlenmesine dair protokol imzalandı.
Başkan Ekinci Mahalle Temsilcileriyle Bir Araya Geldi
Başkan Ekinci Mahalle Temsilcileriyle Bir Araya Geldi
Eyyübiye Belediye Başkanı Mehmet Ekinci, AK Parti Eyyübiye mahalle temsilcileriyle bir araya gelip yapılan çalışmalar ve yapılacak olan projelerle ilgili fikir alışverişinde bulundu.
Yaptıkları Yanına Kalmayacak, Gel Bakalım İzzet!
Yaptıkları Yanına Kalmayacak, Gel Bakalım İzzet!
Ankara’da Nazan Bozkurt, 30 Ağustos günü bindiği Mamak dolmuşunda bir erkek yolcunun ölüm tehdidi, ağır küfürleri ve darp girişimine maruz kalmıştı. Bozkurt, yaşadığı anları cep telefonuna kaydederek sosyal medyada paylaşmıştı.
Demirkol’un Eğitime Büyük Katkısı, 130’u Kazandı
Demirkol’un Eğitime Büyük Katkısı, 130’u Kazandı
Haliliye Belediye Başkanı Fevzi Demirkol’un, gençlerin eğitimi için başlattığı üniversite hazırlık kurslarında ders çalışarak, rehberlik hizmeti verilen 130 öğrenci, Türkiye’nin çeşitli illerindeki üniversitelere yerleşti.
Erdoğan’dan Belediye Başkanlarına Uyarı
Erdoğan’dan Belediye Başkanlarına Uyarı
AK Parti, son seçimlerden önce başta Ankara ve İstanbul olmak üzere çok sayıda belediye başkanının görevden alınması olayını bir ‘manifesto’yla sürekli hale getirecek.
'Amcam bana tecavüz etti'
'Amcam bana tecavüz etti'
Murat Başoğlu intihar ettiği iddiaları için Beyaz Tv'ye açıklamalarda bulundu adının skandala birlikte karıştığı yeğenine suçlamalar yöneltti. Yeğeninin kendisine 'Amcam bana tecavüz etti derim' dediğini ileri sürdü.
Urfalı Vekil Hakkında Sert Açıklama; Fitneci!
Urfalı Vekil Hakkında Sert Açıklama; Fitneci!
Anaokulu açılışında 'direk dansı'
Anaokulu açılışında 'direk dansı'
Geçmişten Günümüze Şanlıurfa; Haçlılar, Romalılar, Emeviler…
Geçmişten Günümüze Şanlıurfa; Haçlılar, Romalılar, Emeviler…
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi, İşte Yeni Hedef
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi, İşte Yeni Hedef
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
36°C / 23°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:27
Güneş
05:52
Öğle
12:31
İkindi
16:05
Akşam
18:58
Yatsı
20:16
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿