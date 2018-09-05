Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa'da Sağlık Çalışanına Saldırı, Geç Geldiği İddiası İle Bıçaklandı

Şanlıurfa'da 112 acil servis ekibinde görev yapan 2 kişi, olay yerine geç geldikleri iddiasıyla bir grup hasta yakını tarafından bıçakla ve darp edilerek yaralandı.

Alınan bilgiye göre, Karaköprü ilçesinin Narlıkuyu Mahallesi'ndeki bir evde tansiyon hastasının fenalaşması üzerine 112 Acil Servis ekiplerinden yardım talep edildi.
 

Geç Geldiler Diye Bıçaklandı

Belirlenen adrese gelen 112 acil servis çalışanlarına, geç kaldıkları gerekçesiyle bina önünde bekleyen bir grup hasta yakını tepki gösterdi. Çıkan tartışmasının büyümesi üzerine acil tıp teknisyeni Hüseyin Yıldırım kalçasından bıçaklandı, ambulans şoförü Fırat Ataş ise darbedildi.
 
 

Sağlık Çalışanı Suç Duyurusunda Bulundu

Olayın 112 acil komuta merkezine bildirilmesi üzerine yaralanan Yıldırım ile Ataş, başka bir ambulansla Mehmet Akif İnan Devlet Hastanesine kaldırıldı. Hastaneden rapor alan sağlık çalışanları, şüpheliler hakkında polis merkezine giderek suç duyurusunda bulundu. Olayla ilgili soruşturma başlatan polis ekipleri, saldırganların yakalanması için çalışma başlattı.
 
 
