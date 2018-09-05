Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Araba Kiralar Gibi Cep Telefonları Da Kiralanacak

Ülkemizde hizmet veren operatörler, fiyatları oldukça yükselen akıllı telefonlar için kiralama modelini uygulamaya başlayacak. Tüketiciler bu modelle, tıpkı otomobil kiralar gibi cep telefonu kiralayabilecekler.

1 Eylül 2018 itibariyle BDDK akıllı telefon, tablet ve bilgisayar alışverişlerinde kullanılan tüketici kredilerinin maksimum vadesini 12 aydan 6 aya geriletti. Yani eğer tüketici kredi aracılığıyla akıllı telefon, tablet ya da bilgisayar almak isterse, ödemesini maksimum 6 taksit şeklinde yapabilecek. 
 

 

Sözleşme Usulü İle Telefon Kiralama

Düzenlemeyle üst segmentte bulunan, son aylardaki dolar artışı ve firmalar tarafından yapılan zamların etkisiyle cep yakan telefonlara ulaşım zorlaştı. Ülkemizde hizmet veren operatörler de bir nevi kredi kullandırarak -sözleşme usulüyle- sattıkları akıllı telefonlar için 6 ayı kısa bir vade olarak karşıladılar. Öyle ki düz hesapla 6 bin TL’lik bir telefonun taksidi, aylık 1000 TL’ye denk geliyor. Bu herkesin ulaşabileceği bir şart değil.
 

 

Fatura Ödenmezse Telefonlar Kullanıma Kapatılacak

Operatörler ise yeni ticari modeller geliştirmek için otomotiv sektöründeki bir tekniği gündeme getirdiler. Tüketicilerin tıpkı otomobil kiralar gibi akıllı telefon kiralamasını sağlayan bu modele göre, aylık ücret ödendiği müddetçe telefonlar kullanımda olacaklar. Eğer tüketiciler, muhtemelen faturalarına yansıtılacak bu ücretleri ödemezlerse telefonlar kullanıma kapatılacaklar.  
 
 
