Bu haber 03 Eylül 2018 16:45:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Kendini Polis Diye Tanıtıp 3,5 Ton Bal Çaldılar

Şanlıurfa'da, kendilerini polis olarak tanıtıp, durdurdukları kamyonetten 3,5 tonluk balı gasbeden 2 kişi tutuklandı.

Şanlıurfa’da kendilerini polis olarak tanıtan şahıslar durdurdukları kamyenetten 3,5 tonluk balı gasp etti. 135 tenekedeki 3,5 tonluk balın gasp edilmesinden sonra kamyonetin sürücüsü tarafından şikayet edilen şahısları arama çalışmaları başlatıldı.
 

2 Zanlı Tutuklandı

Eşkâllerini polise bildiren kamyonet sürücüsü, emniyet ekiplerinin çalışmaları sonucu kendisini gasp eden şahsın yakalanmasını sağladı. Çevredeki güvenlik kameralarından yapılan incelemeler sonucu gaspçı R.E ve İ.Y belirlenen adreste tutuklanarak adliyeye sevk edildi. R.E ve İ.Y çıkarıldıkları mahkeme sonucu ‘Nitelikli Yağma’ suçundan tutuklanarak cezaevine gönderildi.


 
