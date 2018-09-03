Balıklıgölde Yapılan Çalışma Bir Türlü Bitmedi

Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Tarihin sıfır noktası Şanlıurfa ilimizde bulunan Hz. İbrahim Makamı, yerli ve yabancı türistlerin yoğun ilgisini çekmeye devam ediyor. Ancak bazı bölümlerinde yapılan çalışmaların henüz bitmemesi ziyaretçileri hayal kırıklığına uğratıyor. Zira gelip de görmek istedikleri yeri göremeden gidiyorlar.
