Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 02 Eylül 2018 12:15:56 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!

BÖLGEDEKI güvenlik kaynaklarına göre ABD Kobani'de sadece uydu ve radar sistemleri kurmadı Suriye'nin kuzeydoğusundaki bazı üsleri de kalıcı hale getirmek için harekete geçti.

Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!

BÖLGEDEKI güvenlik kaynaklarına göre ABD Kobani'de sadece uydu ve radar sistemleri kurmadı Suriye'nin kuzeydoğusundaki bazı üsleri de kalıcı hale getirmek için harekete geçti. Bölgede 9 adet ABD üssü bulunduğu belirtilirken bazı üsler ABD, Fransız askerleri ve PKK/ PYD-YPG militanları tarafından birlikte kullanılıyor. ABD'nin Ayn-el Arap (Kobani) bölgesine kurduğu radarlar iki noktada yoğunlaşıyor. Şanlıurfa'nın Ceylanpınar ilçesine yakın noktada bulunan Tel Bayder ve Sırrin Hava Üsleri'nde yer alan radarlarla dinleme ve izleme yapıldığı düşünülüyor.

Suruç’un Karşısına Yerleştirdiler!
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
En Yetkili İsim Açıkladı; HDP’lileri CHP'den aday gösterebiliriz
En Yetkili İsim Açıkladı; HDP’lileri CHP'den aday gösterebiliriz
Başkan var, meclis başkanı var, meclisteki üyeler var. O şahıslara müdahalemizi, alternatifler konusunda karar süreçlerine dahilimizi HDP kabul ederse bu gayet olabilir.
Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!
Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!
BÖLGEDEKI güvenlik kaynaklarına göre ABD Kobani'de sadece uydu ve radar sistemleri kurmadı Suriye'nin kuzeydoğusundaki bazı üsleri de kalıcı hale getirmek için harekete geçti.
Nevali Otel Urfa'ya İhanet Etti
Nevali Otel Urfa'ya İhanet Etti
Urfasporun rakibi fethiyespora sponsor olan Urfa sermayesi Nevali Otel tüm eleştiri oklarını üstüne çekti.
3 Yaşındaki Muhammed’in Acı Sonu
3 Yaşındaki Muhammed’in Acı Sonu
3.Kattaki evlerinin balkonundan düşen 3 yaşındaki Muhammed Umut S.,kaldırıldığı hastanede yapılan tüm müdahalelere rağmen,kurtarılamayarak hayatını kaybetti.
Eyyübiye Belediyesinden Büyük Başarı
Eyyübiye Belediyesinden Büyük Başarı
Eyyübiye Belediyesi tarafından gençlik merkezlerinde her yıl olduğu gibi bu yılda YKS kursu alan öğrenciler büyük bir başarı kaydederek üniversitelere yerleşti.
Haliliye Belediye Spor Voleybol Takımından 3 Önemli Transfer Daha
Haliliye Belediye Spor Voleybol Takımından 3 Önemli Transfer Daha
Türkiye Voleybol 1. Ligi ekiplerinden Haliliye Belediye Spor Kulübü Voleybol Takımı, 2018- 2019 sezonu öncesi 3 yeni transfer daha gerçekleştirdi.
Ortalığı Karıştıran İnfaz, ABD’mi Yaptı?
Ortalığı Karıştıran İnfaz, ABD’mi Yaptı?
Aleksandr Zaharçenko bombalı saldırı sonucu öldürüldü. Putin ve Rusya Dışişleri'nden peş peşe açıklamalar gelirken DNR'nin İkinci Başkanı Eduard Basurin ABD'yi suçladı.
Kentsel Dönüşüm Kapsamında Şanlıurfa’ya 537 Konut
Kentsel Dönüşüm Kapsamında Şanlıurfa’ya 537 Konut
TOKİ tarafından, Şanlıurfa’nın Yeşildirek Mahallesi’nde “Kentsel Dönüşüm ve Gelişim Projesi” kapsamında inşa edilecek 537 konutun ihalesi yapıldı.
Urfa Tugayında Devir-Teslim Töreni
Urfa Tugayında Devir-Teslim Töreni
Şanlıurfa 20. Zırhlı Tugay Komutanlığında görev devir teslimi Tugay tören alanında yapılan sancak ve komuta devir teslim töreniyle gerçekleştirildi.
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,3 Ölü 7 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,3 Ölü 7 Yaralı
Diyarbakır-Viranşehir karayolunda iki otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı. Meydana gelen kazada, 3 kişi hayatını kaybederken 7 kişi de yaralandı. Kaza yerine çok sayıda ambulans sevk edildi.
Camiden Çıkan Yaşlı Adamların Yaptıkları Hayrete Düşürdü
Camiden Çıkan Yaşlı Adamların Yaptıkları Hayrete Düşürdü
Camiden çıkıp yol ortasında ahlaksız hareketlerde bulunan iki yaşlı adam kameralara yansıdı.
‘Bana Alışacaksınız, Başka Seçeneğiniz Yok’
‘Bana Alışacaksınız, Başka Seçeneğiniz Yok’
Pakdemirli, iş dünyasından gelmesinden dolayı Bakanlıktaki çalışma arkadaşları ile görüşlerini ve tarımsal destekler konusunda başlattıkları çalışma hakkında bilgi verdi.
En Yetkili İsim Açıkladı; HDP’lileri CHP'den aday gösterebiliriz
En Yetkili İsim Açıkladı; HDP’lileri CHP'den aday gösterebiliriz
Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!
Urfa Sınırında Neler Oluyor? ABD Rahat Durmuyor!
Nevali Otel Urfa'ya İhanet Etti
Nevali Otel Urfa'ya İhanet Etti
Bu sözleri söyleyen bir devlet lideri!
Bu sözleri söyleyen bir devlet lideri!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
39°C / 25°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:24
Güneş
05:49
Öğle
12:32
İkindi
16:08
Akşam
19:02
Yatsı
20:21
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿