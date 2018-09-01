Anasayfa Künye İletişim

01 Eylül 2018

Birecik Belediyesi Ak Parti'ye Zarar Veriyor

Birecik halkı Birecik’in yaşanmaz bir şehir olduğunu gözler önüne serdi. Her tarafın pislik içinde olduğu Birecik’te vatandaşların hiçbir talebine cevap vermeyen Birecik Belediyesi, insanları pislik içinde yaşamaya mahkum ediyor.

Birecik Belediyesi Ak Parti'ye Zarar Veriyor

Birecik’ten aldığımız onlarca şikayetlerden %90’ı elektrik, su ve şehrin çöp içinde yüzmesi oldu. Sesini Birecik Belediye Başkanı Faruk Pınarbaşın’a ve diğer tüm yetkililere duyuramayan Birecik halkı, medya kuruluşlarından yardım bekler oldu. Seslerini duyurmak isteyen vatandaşların gönderdiği fotoğraflarda içler acısı durumu görmek mümkün...

Birecik Belediyesi Vatandaşa Kulak Vermiyor

Çöplerin toplanmadığı Birecik’te çöp konteynerlerinin dolup taşması, biriken çöplerin koku yayması ile vatandaşlar zor anlar yaşıyor. Defalarca çöplerin toplanması için şikayette bulunduklarını ifade eden Birecik halkı “Hiçbir şikayetimize cevap alamadık. Telefonda ‘tamam’ deyip geçiştiriyorlar” yorumunda bulundular.

Birecik’in Elektrik, Yol, Su Sorunu Çileden Çıkardı

Sadece çöp değil elektrik ve su kesintileri ile de cebelleşen Birecik halkı, tüm bu sorunların yanında yolların bozukluğundan da şikayetçi oldu. yollara döşenen parkeleirn birer birer söküldüğünü ve bundan dolayı araçlarının zarar gördüğünü ifade eden Birecik halkı yollarda yürümekte zorlandıklarını da ifade ederek, şu saatten sonra Birecik Belediyesi’nden hiçbir medet ummayacaklarını da belirttiler.

Seçimler Yaklaşıyor

Belediye Başkanı seçimlerinde cevaplarını en iyi şekilde vereceklerini ifade eden vatandaşlar; “Bu zamana kadar hizmet görmedik. Hizmet vermeyen bir başkanı kim ne yapsın” ifadelerini kullandı.



 
