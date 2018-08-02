Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 02 Ağustos 2018 10:05:22 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Şanlıurfa'da kaybolan Çocuktan Haber Alınamıyor

Şanlıurfada kaybolan çocuk hala bulunamadı

Şanlıurfa'da kaybolan Çocuktan Haber Alınamıyor

Şanlıurfada ikamet eden Emine Didin'den sabah saat  7 den beri haber alınamıyor. En son gap arena stadyum civarında görülen 11 yasindaki Emine Didin hala bulunamadı.Çocugunun eve dönmediğini bildiren babası görenlerin 0545 521 64 63 numaraya yada emniyete bildirmelerini istedi.

İRTIBAT TLF:0545 521 64 63

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Şanlıurfa'da kaybolan Çocuktan Haber Alınamıyor
Şanlıurfa'da kaybolan Çocuktan Haber Alınamıyor
Şanlıurfada kaybolan çocuk hala bulunamadı
Tahir Gülebak, Başkan Yıldız’ı Ağırladı
Tahir Gülebak, Başkan Yıldız’ı Ağırladı
Şanlıurfa Çalışan Gazeteciler Dernek Başkanı Tahir Gülebak, Şanlıurfa AK Parti İl Başkanı Bahattin Yıldız’ı ağırladı.
Urfa’da İş Arayanlar Dikkat,’Koç’ Alımı Yapılacak!
Urfa’da İş Arayanlar Dikkat,’Koç’ Alımı Yapılacak!
Şanlıurfa Turizm Geliştirme Şirketi’ne genel müdür aranıyor. Başvurular, 31 Ağustos 2018 tarihi mesai saati sonuna kadar Karacadağ Kalkınma Ajansına yapılacak.
Urfa’da Okuyanlara Güzel Haber, Anlaşma İmzalandı
Urfa’da Okuyanlara Güzel Haber, Anlaşma İmzalandı
HRÜ Mühendislik Fakültesi Harita Mühendisliği ve Fen Edebiyat Fakültesi Coğrafya bölümleri ile Bonn Üniversitesi Erasmus kurumlar arasında anlaşma imzalandı.
Urfalılar, Kaç Yaşına Kadar Yaşıyor?
Urfalılar, Kaç Yaşına Kadar Yaşıyor?
İl il yaşama sürelerini açıklandı. Şanlıurfa'da kadın ile erkek arasındaki yaşam farkı şaşırttı. Bakın Urfa'da kadınların ve Erkeklerin yaşam süresi ne kadar?
Dedaş, Hepsini Elden Geçirdi!
Dedaş, Hepsini Elden Geçirdi!
Aydınlatma Kontrol ve Bakım ekipleri,yapılan kontroller sonunda değişik nedenlerle yanmadığı belirlenen armatürlerin bir bölümü onarılırken, bir kısmı da yenilendi.
Urfalı Vekil, Hayvanlar İçin Harekete Geçti
Urfalı Vekil, Hayvanlar İçin Harekete Geçti
Hayvana şiddete hapis cezası..CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Mahmut Tanal, hayvanlara eziyet eden, şiddet uygulayan ya da öldüren kişilere hapis verilmesi için teklif verdi.
Haliliye Belediyesi'nden dev hizmet
Haliliye Belediyesi'nden dev hizmet
Haliliye Belediyesi, güvenliği sağlamak amacıyla parklara kamera yerleştirdi. Yaz aylarında kalabalıklaşan park ve bahçe alanlarında oluşabilecek bir sorunu tespit emek amacıyla böyle bir hizmete adim atan Haliliye Belediyesi vatandaşın takdirini topladı
Urfalı Küçük Halil’in, Acı Sonu
Urfalı Küçük Halil’in, Acı Sonu
Sulama Kanalına Giren Küçük Çocuk Hayatını Kaybetti. Olay, Dün Harran’da Meydana Geldi. Serinlemek İçin Kanala Giren, Halil Yaslı Boğularak Hayatını Kaybetti.
Öyle Bir Şeyi Boyadılar Ki, Görenler Gözlerine İnanamadı
Öyle Bir Şeyi Boyadılar Ki, Görenler Gözlerine İnanamadı
Yol çizgi çalışması yapan ekiplerin gözünden kaçan şey tepkilere neden oldu. ekipler öyle birşeyi boyadılar ki, görenler gözlerine inanamadı.
Eyyübiye Belediyesi Yol Yapım Çalışmalarını Sürdürüyor
Eyyübiye Belediyesi Yol Yapım Çalışmalarını Sürdürüyor
Eyyübiye Belediyesi Fen İşleri Müdürlüğüne bağlı ekipler, merkez ve kırsal mahallelerde yaşam standartlarına artırmak için çalışmalarına ara vermeden devam ediyor.
Urfalı Tuncer:
Urfalı Tuncer:"Para konusunda Azrail gibiyim"
“İnsanların bizi sevmesindeki etken burada nasılsam dışarıda da öyleyim. Evde yaptığım espriyi sokakta da yapıyorum, sokak yaptığım espriyi evde de yapıyorum."
Urfa'da Suriyeli Hasta, Aynı Anda Yapılan 3 Ameliyat İle Hayata Tutundu
Urfa'da Suriyeli Hasta, Aynı Anda Yapılan 3 Ameliyat İle Hayata Tutundu
Urfa’da İş Arayanlar Dikkat,’Koç’ Alımı Yapılacak!
Urfa’da İş Arayanlar Dikkat,’Koç’ Alımı Yapılacak!
Urfa’da Okuyanlara Güzel Haber, Anlaşma İmzalandı
Urfa’da Okuyanlara Güzel Haber, Anlaşma İmzalandı
Urfalılar, Kaç Yaşına Kadar Yaşıyor?
Urfalılar, Kaç Yaşına Kadar Yaşıyor?
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
40°C / 26°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:47
Güneş
05:23
Öğle
12:38
İkindi
16:25
Akşam
19:41
Yatsı
21:09
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿