Bu haber 31 Temmuz 2018 17:45:52 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Dedaş’tan,Haliliye Atağı Hayata Geçirildi!

Daha önce havai iletim hatları yeraltına alınmaya başlanan Haliliye ilçesinde Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Bulvarındaki 2 km'lik alçak gerilim iletim hattını yeraltına aldı.

Dicle Elektrik Dağıtım, Şanlıurfa’nın merkez Haliliye ilçesinde 1 milyon 250 bin liralık iki ayrı yatırım gerçekleştirdi.

750 BİN LİRA HARCANDI

Dicle Elektrik Dağıtım Şanlıurfa İl Müdürlüğü, daha önce havai iletim hatları yeraltına alınmaya başlanan Haliliye ilçesinde bu kez de Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Bulvarındaki 2 kilometrelik alçak gerilim iletim hattını yeraltına aldı. Söz konusu yatırım için 750 bin lira harcama yapıldı.

GERİ DÖNÜŞÜM PROJESİ HAYATA GEÇİRİLDİ

Dicle Elektrik Dağıtım İl Müdürlüğü, ayrıca 500 bin liralık harcama ile ilçenin İmam Bakır mahallesinde, olası elektrik kesintisinde mahalleyi alternatif hatlardan besleyecek olan gerilim dönüşümü projesini hayata geçirdi.
