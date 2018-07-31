Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Kahramanmaraş, Dünyanın En Saçma Binasını ile 1. Sırada

“Dünyanın en saçma binası” olarak tarihe geçecek olan bina Kahramanmaraş’ta bulunuyor. Google aramalarında “Dünyanın en saçma binası” olarak arama yapıldığında karşımıza ilk çıkan bina yüksek maliyetli olduğu için de yıkılmıyor.

Dünyanın En Saçma Binası

Kahramanmaraş’ta iş merkezi olarak yapılan bina Google aramalarında 1. sırada yer alıyor. Dulkadiroğlu ilçesi İsmetpaşa Mahallesi Trabzon Bulvarı üzerinde 1994 yılında hizmete giren bina, 2 bin 110 metrekare alana kurulu sarı, mavi ve kırmızı renkli 19 katlı bina Kahramanmaraş’ın her yerinden görünüyor.

 

Yıkma Masrafı Bile Yüksek Maliyetli

Yaklaşık 90 bölümden oluşan binada, Dulkadiroğlu ve Onikişubat Kaymakamlığının yanı sıra, birkaç iş yeri yer alıyor. Şehrin görüntüsünü bozduğu iddia edilen binanın büyük bir bölümü ise kullanılmıyor.  2011 yılında tahminen 28 milyon lira bedelle satılmak istenen ancak satılamayan bina, İl Özel İdaresi’nin kapanmasının ardından Kahramanmaraş Büyükşehir Belediyesi mülkiyetine devredildi. Son yıllarda yıkılacağı söylenen binanın, ciddi masraflardan dolayı yıkılmasının ertelendiği de iddia ediliyor.


 

Şehirde Yer Kaplıyor

Sosyal medyada alay konusu olan bina, büyük ve gereksiz alan işgali yarattığı için vatandaşlar tarafından yıkılması talep ediliyor. Yıkılma maliyetinin bile yüksek olduğu binanın yerine daha iyi amaçlara hizmet edecek yeni yerlerin yapılması için vatandaşlar yetkililere dilekçe gönderse de kimse pek oralı olmuyor. Büyük bölümünün kullanılmadığı bina şehrin görüntüsünü de oldukça bozuyor.
