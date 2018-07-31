Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 31 Temmuz 2018 11:31:17 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Vatandaş Şikâyetçi, Sorun küçük Ama Mide Bulandırıyor

Urfa’nın kaldırım taşları bir bir kırılıyor. Kırılan kaldırım taşlarına biriken sular kaldırımda yürüyen vatandaşları pislik içinde bırakıyor. Sorunun küçük ama mide bulandırdığını ifade eden vatandaşlar kırılan kaldırım taşlarının belediye tarafından onarılması için çağrıda bulunuyor.

Şanlıurfa’nın Haliliye İlçesi 2. Toplama Merkezi civarındaki kaldırım taşları kırılmış durumda. Yoğun olarak kullanılan caddede vatandaşlar kırık olan kaldırım taşlarına basarak hem daha çok tahribata neden oluyor hem de kırık taşların altına biriken suların sıçramasıyla zor anla yaşıyor.
 
 

Engelli Araçlarına Engel Oluyor

Kaldırımların kırık vaziyette durması özellikle engelli vatandaşlara büyük sorunlar yaratıyor. Engelli araçlarıyla kaldırımdan geçmek isteyen engelli vatandaşlar kırık olan kaldırım engeline takıldığı için ilerlemekte zorlanıyorlar. Etrafta birilerinin yardımı olmadan kırık olan kaldırımdan geçme zorluğu yaşadıklarını ifade eden engelli bir vatandaş, benim tekerlekli sandalyem akülü değil kollarımla aracımı ilerletmeye çalışıyorum. Kırık kaldırım taşları ilerlememe engel oluyor. Güç bela geçmeye çabalıyor. Etrafta yardım edenler olmasa geçişim oldukça zor olacak.” yorumunda bulundu.
 
 

Sorun Küçük Ama Mide Bulandırıyor

Engelliler olmak üzere vatandaşa zor anlar yaşatan kırık kaldırım taşlarının onarılması için yetkililere seslenen bir vatandaş; “Sorun küçük görünüyor olabilir ama çok rahatsız edici bir sorun. Bu kaldırımı her gün kullanmak zorunda olanlara eziyet veriyor. Yetkililerin bu duruma el atmasını rica ediyoruz.” dedi.
 
 
 
