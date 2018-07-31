Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Urfa’da Yapılan Şerbetçi Heykeli Alay Konusu Oldu

Şanlıurfa/ Atatürk Bulvarı Caddesinde bulunan şerbetçi heykeli alay konusu oldu. Meyan kökü şerbeti satıcısının heykeli yapılan caddeden geçenler, heykelin Şanlıurfa ile bağlantısını kurmakta zorlansa da asıl eleştirdikleri nokta, heykelde bulunan musluktan su veya şerbet akmaması oldu.

Atatürk Bulvarı üzerinde cadde boyunca iki adet meyan kökü satıcısı heykeline rastlayanlar, heykelin yapılış amacına anlam veremedi.
 

Musluktan Su Aksa Daha İyi Olurdu

Meyan kökü şerbeti satıcısı heykelinin elinde bulunan musluğun başlığının olmadığını eleştiren Urfalılar, musluktan su veya şerbet aksa daha iyi olurdu, yorumunda bulundu. Meyan kökü şerbetinin Urfa ile bağdaştıramadıklarını ifade eden Urfalılar, “Urfa’da bir tek heykelimiz eksikti. Şehre heykel dikmekle çağdaş bir kent olduğumuzu düşündürtmeleri bizleri şaşırtıyor. Kalkınmanın göstergesi şehrin belirli yerlerine heykel dikmek olmamalı” yorumunda bulundu.
 

Urfa Şerbetle Özdeştirilmiş

Atatürk Bulvarı üzerindeki caddeye iki adet aynı heykelin dikilmesine anlam veremeyenlere tepki olarak yorumlarda bulunan diğer vatandaşlar ise; Urfa’yı şerbetle özdeşleştirmişler. Gerekçe olarak; "Urfa şerbetle özdeşleşmiştir" desek bile yine de Urfa'ya uymuyor” dedi.
 

Şehirleşme İçin Heykel Şart

Meyan kökü Şerbeti heykeline gelen olumlu ve olumsuz yorumların yanında, birçok vatandaş şehirleşme için heykelin şart olduğunu ifade etti. özellikle adını heykellerle duyurmuş Eskişehir’i örnek gösteren vatandaşlar; “Urfa’ya yılda yüzbinlerce turist geliyor. Gelen turistler sadece turistik mekânları değil Urfa’nın merkezini de dolaşıyor. Gelen turistlerin gördüğü heykele bakıp ne olduğunu öğrenmeye çalışması bile güzel bir olay” yorumunda bulunarak, eleştirilere farklı bir boyut getirdi.
 
