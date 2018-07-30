Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 30 Temmuz 2018 15:07:12 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Yaşlı Çiftin Yaşamı Yürek Burkuyor

Doru ailesinin yaşam standartları görenlerin içini burkuyor. Ev denilmeye bin şahit bir barınakta yaşam savaşı veren yaşlı çift hayırseverlerden yardım bekliyor.



Silopi’de yaşayan Doru çifti yardım bekliyor. Köpek bağlasan durmaz tabirinin tam karşılığı olan toprak bir evde yaşamlarını idame ettiren yaşlı çiftten Ömer Duru amcamız 85 yaşını devirmiş durumda. Çocukları olmayan yaşlı çift halının üzerine serilmiş ince bir yatakta hasta şekilde gününü geçiriyor.

 

Ne Ev Var, Ne Yemek

Herhangi bir gelirleri ve onlara bakacak bir yakınları olmayan yaşlı çiftin bu yaşantısını gören bir vatandaş, evin fotoğraflarını çekerek sosyal medyadan yardım istedi. Başlarını koyabilecekleri bir eve ve besine ihtiyaçlarının olduğunu vurgulayan vatandaş yardımseverlerin duruma el atması için çabalayacağını ifade etti.

 

Komşular Yardım Ediyor, Ama Nereye Kadar

Yaşlı çifte komşularının yardım ettiğini dile getiren vatandaş, “Komşular bir tabak yemek getirirse anca karınları doyuyor. Onun haricinde bir aç bir tok şekilde gününü geçiriyorlar. Bu yaşlı çifte yardım elini uzatanlar büyük sevaba girerler. Allah rızası için bu inşalara yardım edin” ifadelerini kullandı.

 



