Bu haber 30 Temmuz 2018 11:01:47 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa’da, Polisten Kaçan Araç Takla Attı

Kaza, Gece Saatlerinde Şanlıurfa’nın Haliliye İlçesinde Meydana Geldi. Polisin Dur İhtarına Uymayan Araç Takla Attı. Araçta Çok Sayıda Uyuşturucu Hap Ele Geçirildi.

Dur İhtarına Uymadı, Takla Attı

Kaza, Dün Gece Saatlerinde Haliliye İlçesine Bağlı Paşabağı Mahallesinde Meydana Geldi. Polis, Şüphelendiği Bir Aracı Durdurmak İstedi, Dur İhtarına Uymayan 31 AIL 01 plakalı Araç ile Polis Arasında Kovalamaca Oldu. Eski Sanayide İzini Kaybettirmeye Çalışan Sürücü, Elektrik Direğine Çarpıp Takla Attı. Araçtaki 3 Kişi Polis Tarafından Çıkarılırken, 2’si Gözaltına Alındı.

Çok Sayıda Uyuşturucu Hap

Polis, Şahısları Gözaltına Aldıktan Sonra Araçta Arama Yaptı. Araçta Yapılan Aramada Çok Sayıda Uyuşturucu Hap Ele Geçirilirken, Olayla İlgili Soruşturma Başlatıldı.
