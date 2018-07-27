Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 27 Temmuz 2018 17:00:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Belediye, Kendi İmkanlarıyla Minareli Köprü Yaptı

Kahramanmaraş’ın Andırın ilçesinde, projesi Belediye Başkanı Baki Tezcan tarafından çizilen, yapımını belediye işçilerinin üstlendiği 4 minareli asma köprü ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor.

Müteahhitlerin yapımı için 5 milyon TL istediği Andırın ilçesindeki asma köprü, asıl mesleği kerestecilik olan Belediye Başkanı Baki Tezcan tarafından projesi çizilip, belediye işçileri tarafından da yapılınca 300 bin TL’ye mal oldu.

 

Müteahhitler 5 Milyon TL İstedi

3 yıl önce Andırın şehir merkezi girişinde Tufanpaşa Mahallesi ile Yeni Mahalleyi birbirine bağlayan asma köprü hizmete girip yoğun ilgi görünce, bu köprüden daha büyük, daha uzun ve daha yüksek ikinci bir asma köprü yapımına karar verildi. Başkan Baki Tezcan tarafından maliyet araştırılması yapılan köprü için mühendisler ve müteahhit firmalar 5 milyon TL maliyet çıkardılar. Ancak daha önceki mesleği kerestecilik olan Andırın Belediye Başkanı Baki Tezcan köprünün projesini çizdi, belediye işçileri de yaptı.

 

Belediye 300 Bin TL’ye Mal Etti

Köprünün maliyetinin yaklaşık 300 bin TL olduğunu söyleyen Başkan Tezcan, “Köprümüz 6 ayda tamamlandı. Kereste için 30 ton dut ağacı kullandık. 20 ton da demir kullandık. Köprünün yerden yüksekliği 100 metre. Genişliği 2.5 metre. Üzerinden araba dahi geçebilir. O kadar dayanıklı bir köprü. İlçemiz için gerçekten bir cazibe yeri oldu. Her yerden köprüyü ziyarete geliyorlar, yine köprünün bir ayağına ilçemizin sembollerinden olan kalelerimizin benzeri kale yaptık" dedi.

 

Türkiye’nin Her Yerinden Ziyaretçi Akınına Uğruyor

Andırın'daki asma köprüyü ziyaret için çevre il ve ilçelerden ziyarete geliniyor. Köprüden geçenlerin bazıları 'helikopterden yukarıya bakmak gibi' diye tarif ederken, bazıları da köprüden geçemeden dönüyor.
 

 
