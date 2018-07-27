Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 27 Temmuz 2018 13:34:04 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Fatma Şahin Tedaş Müdürünü Fırçaladı

Fatma Şahin, mahalle muhtarlarının elektrikle ilgili şikayetlerin arka arkaya sıralanması üzerine TEDAŞ Gaziantep Müdürü Ali Akbağ'a yönelik, "Müdürüm bana hikaye okuyorsun" dedi.

Gaziantep Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Fatma Şahin Gaziantep'te mahalle muhtarlarıyla buluştu. Muhtarların elektrik arızalarından şikayetçiydi. Bunun üzerine TEDAŞ Müdürüne söz veren Fatma Şahin Müdür Ali Akbağ'ın konuşmasından tatmin olmayınca sözünü keserek "Bana Masal okuma" dedi.
 

Ya İşini Yapacak Ya Gidecek

Bakan Şahin daha sonra "Müdürüm hikaye okuyorsun. Senin para problemin yok, senin yönetim personel problemin var. Bunları bunları yaptık diyeceğine bunları şunları yapacağız diyorsun. Ben notlarımı aldım. Bir ay içinde ya çözersin ya çözersin. Sen bizim kardeşimizsin biz seni severiz ama biz memleketimizi daha çok severiz. Bu işte bir kabiliyetsizlik bu işte bir başarısızlık var. Yönetime hakim değilsin. Bir muhtar bana ulaşıyor sana ulaşmamıyorsa, bu sorundur. Kusura bakma, biz kardeşiz ama herkes işini iyi yapacak ya da gidecek. Başka hiç bir çaresi yok. Atanmışlar ya işini yapacak ya gidecek." diye fırçaladı.
 
