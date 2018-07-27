Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 27 Temmuz 2018 12:33:21 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Çin’de 68 Saniyede Yediler, Urfalılar Kaç Saniyede Yer?

Çin’in ”baharat sever bölgesi” Hunan’da düzenlenen chili biber yeme yarışması renkli görüntülere sahne oldu.

Chili biber yeme yarışmasında, yarışmacıların 50 biberi en kısa sürede bitirmeleri istendi. Birinci 68 saniyede görevini tamamlarken doktorlar da alanda hazır bekletildi.
 

Urfa’da Böyle Bir Yarışma Düzenlenir Mi?

Ağustos ayı boyunca süren yarışmayı görenler “İsot diyarı Şanlıurfa’da da böyle bir yarışma düzenlense nasıl olur? Dedi. Gerekli düzenlemeler ile Urfa’da da yapılması mümkün olan yarışmanın özellikle kırmızıbiber sezonunda yapılması için de öneriler geldi.
 

Urfalılar Daha Kısa Sürede Yer

Urfalı bir vatandaş günün her öğünü sofralarından acı biberi eksik etmekdiklerini dile getirerek, "Çin'de yapılan bu yarışmanın aynısı Urfa'da yapılırsa Urfalılar daha kısa sürede yer" ifadelerini kulladı
 
 
