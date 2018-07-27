Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 27 Temmuz 2018 13:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bu Resmen Canilik, Gördüklerinize İnanamayacaksınız

Muğla’nın Fethiye ilçesinde yaşanan bu yürek burkan olay görenleri dehşete düşürdü. İnsanlık dışı bu olayda bir cani, arabasının arkasına bağladığı köpeği metrelerce sürükledi.

Bu Resmen Canilik, Gördüklerinize İnanamayacaksınız

Muğla'nın Fethiye ilçesinde yaşandığı iddia edilen görüntülerde arabasının arkasına bağladığı köpeği sürükleyen adam diğer araçların korna çalması üzerine arabasını kenara çekti.

 

Polise İhbar Yağdı

Başka bir vatandaş tarafından görüntülenen olayda, görüntülerin çekildiği videoda ağlama sesleri gelirken, Muğla polisine şikayet yağdı. Durum üzerine harekete geçen polis plakası belli olan aracı Muğla’da arıyor.

 
