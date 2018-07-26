Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 26 Temmuz 2018 21:00:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Yunanistan’ı Şimdi De Sel Vurdu

Yunanistan’da 84 kişinin ölümüne neden olan yangın faciasının ardından şimdi de sel baskını oldu.

Yunanistan’ı Şimdi De Sel Vurdu

Yunanistan, 84 kişinin ölümüne neden olan yangın faciasının ardından şimdi de sel ile boğuşuyor. Yunanistan'ın başkenti Atina'nın 40 kilometre doğusundaki Mati kasabası harabeye dönmüştü.

 

Atina’a Sele Teslim Oldu

Yangın felaketi hala izlerini korurken bir felaket haberi de Atina’dan geldi. Atina'nın kuzey doğusu Marousi sele teslim oldu. Bölgede başlayan ve uzun süre devam eden sağanak yağışlar, sele dönüştü ve Marousi'yi afet bölgesine çevirdi.

 

Araçlar Hurdaya Döndü

Özellikle Vrilissia bölgesinde 140'tan fazla baskın çağrısına yetkililer müdahale etmeye çalışyor. Bölgenin bazı kısımlarında sular çekildikten sonra korkunç manzara gözler önüne serildi. Araçlar hurda yığınları halinde üst üste istiflenmiş gibi görüntülendi.

