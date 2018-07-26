Anasayfa Künye İletişim

26 Temmuz 2018

Urfa, Yarım Yüzyıldır Elektrik Sorunu Yaşıyor

52 sene öncesine ait bir haberin konusu, Urfa’da elektrik sorununun o yıllarda da olduğunu gözler önüne serdi.

Urfa, Yarım Yüzyıldır Elektrik Sorunu Yaşıyor

Urfa’da bir grup tarafından elektrik kesintilerinin protesto edildiği gazete kupürü arşivden çıkarıldı. 13 gün boyunca elektrik yüzü görmeyen Urfalılar 1966 yılında durumu protesto etmek için miting düzenledi. Düzenlenen mitingde elektrik kesintilerinin bir an önce sonlandırılmasını isteyen Urfalılar ellerinde dövizle Urfa meydanlarını doldurdu.

 

Oyunu Hak Edene Ver

1966 yılında düzenlenen mitingde açılan dövizlerde “Vatandaş oyunu partiye verme, memleketine layık olana ver” “Milletin davasını kendi davan gibi kutsal say” gibi ibareler yer alıyor.

 

52 Senedir Elektrik Sorunu Var

Arşivden çıkarılan ve 1966 yılına ait olan haberin yayınlanması ile beraber Urfa’nın elektrik sorunun 52 yıldır olduğunu kanıtlanmış oldu. 52 yıldır çözülemeyen bu sorun daha kaç sene bu şekilde devam edilecek bilinmiyor.


 
